Morphy Richards Wins Award at AWE 2026, Unveils New Kitchen Appliances

From iconic kitchen appliances to diverse lifestyle categories, Morphy Richards is rooted in local life, integrating technology into daily scenarios. At AWE 2026, driven by its More Stylish, Higher Quality, Smarter vision, the brand injects fresh vitality into the industry. On its 90th milestone, it champions consumer-centric innovation, forging a new chapter in its legacy.

Discover more: morphyrichards.com

PR contact

Email: marketing@morphyrichards.com

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