Fluke Corporation: Fluke Launches Next-Generation RotAlign Core and Elite Laser Shaft Alignment Solutions

New laser shaft alignment solutions simplify alignment workflows, deliver measurable ROI, and introduce exclusive video replay technology to cut maintenance time and capture expertise

Eindhoven, Netherlands, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation today announced the launch of RotAlign Core and RotAlign Elite, two new laser shaft alignment systems under the flagship RotAlign brand.

The new shaft alignment systems establish a simpler, two-product portfolio built on Fluke's single-laser, dual-detector technology, enabling improved ease of use and broader scalability. Research conducted by Censuswide shows that downtime costs up to €1.4M per hour, with reactive events lasting as long as 72 hours and resulting in losses exceeding €35M per incident. Misalignment alone is responsible for up to 50% of unplanned downtime, while also increasing energy consumption and accelerating asset wear.

At the same time, maintenance teams are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources, making avoidable rework such as retaking alignment measurements a critical inefficiency.

RotAlign Core and RotAlign Elite were designed to address these challenges and support the shift toward predictive maintenance. New software-driven capabilities include customizable reporting, direct email alerts, ROI calculator, and an exclusive video replay feature. Available on RotAlign Elite, video replay allows users to remove disruptive measurements without retesting, delivering measurable time savings, faster jobs, and protected uptime.

Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke Corporation, said, "Manufacturers today aren't short on data, they're short on insight and provable returns. RotAlign Core and Elite were built to eliminate costly rework, preserve critical expertise as the workforce changes, and help organizations move from reactive maintenance to predictive strategies with measurable ROI."

Thuvara continued, "That challenge is only intensifying. Maintenance professionals are retiring at an accelerated rate, and tools must not only capture measurements, but also technical and strategic expertise. We are actively innovating to combat that change by building in usability features and simplifying tools to break down barriers to entry in the market."

RotAlign Core and Elite's key capabilities include:

Faster and Easier Setup: Single-laser technology requires only one sensor and one laser to set up which eases installation of the measurement equipment

Avoids the Need for Guesswork-Based Pre-Alignments: Single-laser sensor technology with Freeze-Frame Measurement handles large misalignments, eliminating manual pre-alignments and documenting the initial misalignment condition

Improved Precision and Accuracy: Single-laser systems use a single sensor with two optical planes to maintain target precision over long distances, even with extreme misalignments, enhanced by Freeze Frame

Simultaneous Live Move: Single-laser sensor technology allows technicians to see alignment corrections in real time simultaneously in both vertical and horizontal planes across the full sensor detection surface

One Live-Move: Single-laser sensor technology prevents divergence, maintaining contact over long distances to avoid repetitive adjustments and multiple measurements.

Both solutions offer scalability and future-proofing, allowing customers to upgrade sensors without replacing their ruggedized tablet. Please visit RotAlign Core | Pruftechnik for more information.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

###

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

FAQ

What is Fluke Corporation's alignment line?

RotAlign is Fluke Corporation's alignment line which features the RotAlign Core and RotAlign Elite product offerings.

Why did Fluke consolidate the company's alignment line?

RotAlign Core and RotAlign Elite introduce a simpler, two-product portfolio built on Fluke's single-laser, dual-detector technology, enabling improved ease of use the high value RotAlign technology across the complete product portfolio, and broader scalability.

What are the benefits of RotAlignCore and RotAlignElite?

Benefits of RotAlign Core and RotAlign Elite include customizable reporting, direct email alerts from the ruggedized tablet, and a built-in ROI calculator that quantifies energy and cost savings. Additionally, the Elite tool includes exclusive video replay technology and lets users review tests, remove disruptive measurements, and avoid retaking alignments which results in saved labor hours.

Attachments

Fluke Launches RotAlign Core and Elite Laser Shaft Alignment Solutions

Fluke Launches RotAlign Core and Elite Laser Shaft Alignment Solutions

Olivia Kline Fluke Corporation olivia.kline@fluke.com