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Dow Jones News
23.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
150 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
23-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

23/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 12/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
USD200,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3303163656 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares 60/30/10 Multi-Asset Balanced ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS3299469679 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Analog Devices (ADI) Options ETP; fully paid               debt-like     XS3299466493 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Applied Materials (AMAT) Options ETP; fully paid             debt-like     XS3299466147 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares ARM Options ETP; fully paid                       debt-like     XS3299467897 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Artificial Intelligence Leaders ETP; fully paid             debt-like     XS3299469919 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares ASML (ASML) Options ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3299469323 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Bitmine (BMNR) Options ETP; fully paid                  debt-like     XS3299465172 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Circle Internet (CRCL) Options ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS3299468861 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares CoreWeave (CRWV) Options ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3299468788 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Options ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS3299468945 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Intel (INTC) Options ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3299468515 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares IREN Options ETP; fully paid                       debt-like     XS3299466816 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Lam Research (LRCX) Options ETP; fully paid               debt-like     XS3299466220 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Mara (MARA) Options ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3299469083 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Marvell Technology (MRVL) Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like     XS3299466063 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares QUALCOMM (QCOM) Options ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3299465503 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
NG Tactical Growth ETP; fully paid                          debt-like     XS3299465099 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 5x Long Gold ETC; fully paid                     debt-like     XS3299461189 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares -3x Short WTI Oil ETC; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3299460702 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares -3x Short Uranium ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3299461346 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares -3x Short Natural Gas ETC; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3299459951 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares -3x Short Copper ETC; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3299460967 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long WTI Oil ETC; fully paid                    debt-like     XS3299460611 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Uranium ETP; fully paid                    debt-like     XS3299461262 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long SanDisk (SNDK) ETP; fully paid                debt-like     XS3299462070 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long IREN ETP; fully paid                     debt-like     XS3299464019 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long QUALCOMM (QCOM) ETP; fully paid                debt-like     XS3299462153 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Nebius (NBIS) ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3299461692 --
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETC; fully paid                  debt-like     XS3299458714 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long KLAC ETP; fully paid                     debt-like     XS3299463045 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long IONQ ETP; fully paid                     debt-like     XS3299464795 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long CoreWeave (CRWV) ETP; fully paid               debt-like     XS3299464282 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Copper ETC; fully paid                    debt-like     XS3299460884 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Circle (CRCL) ETP; fully paid                 debt-like     XS3299464100 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) ETP; fully paid           debt-like     XS3302918423 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Leverage Shares 3x Long Analog Devices (ADI) ETP; fully paid             debt-like     XS3299463128 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Texas Instruments (TXN) Options ETP; fully paid             debt-like     XS3299465768 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like     XS3299465412 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Semiconductors Leaders ETP; fully paid                  debt-like     XS3299469752 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
IncomeShares Riot (RIOT) Options ETP; fully paid                   debt-like     XS3299469166 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
Andova AI, Quantum & Frontier Tech ETP; fully paid                  debt-like     XS3299464951 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 
 
2.971% Series CBL82 Covered Bonds due 07/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess     debt-like     XS3324523045 --  
thereof)                                       securities 

Issuer Name: LEEDS BUILDING SOCIETY 
 
Floating Rate Series 17 Covered Bonds due 15/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS3305148689 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 421744 
EQS News ID:  2295438 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2295438&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.