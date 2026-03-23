DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 23-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 12/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3303163656 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and IncomeShares 60/30/10 Multi-Asset Balanced ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299469679 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Analog Devices (ADI) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299466493 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Applied Materials (AMAT) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299466147 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares ARM Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299467897 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Artificial Intelligence Leaders ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299469919 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares ASML (ASML) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299469323 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Bitmine (BMNR) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299465172 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Circle Internet (CRCL) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299468861 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares CoreWeave (CRWV) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299468788 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299468945 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Intel (INTC) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299468515 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares IREN Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299466816 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Lam Research (LRCX) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299466220 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Mara (MARA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299469083 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Marvell Technology (MRVL) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299466063 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares QUALCOMM (QCOM) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299465503 -- securities Debt and NG Tactical Growth ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299465099 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 5x Long Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299461189 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares -3x Short WTI Oil ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299460702 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares -3x Short Uranium ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299461346 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares -3x Short Natural Gas ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299459951 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares -3x Short Copper ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299460967 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long WTI Oil ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299460611 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Uranium ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299461262 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long SanDisk (SNDK) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299462070 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long IREN ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299464019 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long QUALCOMM (QCOM) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299462153 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Nebius (NBIS) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299461692 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299458714 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long KLAC ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299463045 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long IONQ ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299464795 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long CoreWeave (CRWV) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299464282 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Copper ETC; fully paid debt-like XS3299460884 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Circle (CRCL) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299464100 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3302918423 -- securities Debt and Leverage Shares 3x Long Analog Devices (ADI) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299463128 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Texas Instruments (TXN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299465768 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299465412 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Semiconductors Leaders ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299469752 -- securities Debt and IncomeShares Riot (RIOT) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299469166 -- securities Debt and Andova AI, Quantum & Frontier Tech ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3299464951 -- securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 2.971% Series CBL82 Covered Bonds due 07/02/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3324523045 -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: LEEDS BUILDING SOCIETY Floating Rate Series 17 Covered Bonds due 15/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3305148689 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 421744 EQS News ID: 2295438 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2295438&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)