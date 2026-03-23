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WKN: 662739 | ISIN: SE0000949331 | Ticker-Symbol: NI8
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 08:15
0,141 Euro
-1,12 % -0,002
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1720,18910:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 08:45 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nobia AB: Jimmy Renström proposed to be the new chairman of Nobia AB

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Nobia AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Nobia") proposes that current Board Member Jimmy Renström is appointed Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes to re-elect Marlene Forsell, Fredrik Ahlin, Catarina Fagerholm, and Andréas Elgaard as Board Members and to elect Katarina Lindström as Board Member. Tony Buffin and Carsten Rasmussen have declined re-election and will therefore step down from the Board.

"We are pleased that Jimmy Renström has accepted the role as new Chairman of the Board and to welcome Katarina Lindström as a Board Member. That Tony Buffin now steps down from the position as Chairman is a natural consequence of us exiting the UK market and we would like to extend our gratitude to him for his work. We would also like to thank Carsten Rasmussen for his contributions as a member of the board," says Peter Hofvenstam, Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Nobia.

Jimmy Renström is Chief Financial Officer at Nordstjernan, where he has worked since 2024. Jimmy previously worked at Scania, where he held several CFO positions in Asia and most recently served as Managing Director of Scania China. In addition, Jimmy has CFO experience from startups and a background in management consulting. Katarina Lindström brings valuable executive experience from operations intense companies such as Volvo AB, Munters AB and Hempel A/S.

This information is information that Nobia is obliged to make public?pursuant to?the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was?submitted?for publication, through the agency of the contact person above,?at?08:45?CET on?23?March?2026.?

For further information:

Kristoffer Ljungfelt
CEO and President, Nobia
+46 8 440 16 00
kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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