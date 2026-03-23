Nobia AB: Jimmy Renström proposed to be the new chairman of Nobia AB

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Nobia AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Nobia") proposes that current Board Member Jimmy Renström is appointed Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes to re-elect Marlene Forsell, Fredrik Ahlin, Catarina Fagerholm, and Andréas Elgaard as Board Members and to elect Katarina Lindström as Board Member. Tony Buffin and Carsten Rasmussen have declined re-election and will therefore step down from the Board.

"We are pleased that Jimmy Renström has accepted the role as new Chairman of the Board and to welcome Katarina Lindström as a Board Member. That Tony Buffin now steps down from the position as Chairman is a natural consequence of us exiting the UK market and we would like to extend our gratitude to him for his work. We would also like to thank Carsten Rasmussen for his contributions as a member of the board," says Peter Hofvenstam, Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Nobia.

Jimmy Renström is Chief Financial Officer at Nordstjernan, where he has worked since 2024. Jimmy previously worked at Scania, where he held several CFO positions in Asia and most recently served as Managing Director of Scania China. In addition, Jimmy has CFO experience from startups and a background in management consulting. Katarina Lindström brings valuable executive experience from operations intense companies such as Volvo AB, Munters AB and Hempel A/S.

This information is information that Nobia is obliged to make public?pursuant to?the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was?submitted?for publication, through the agency of the contact person above,?at?08:45?CET on?23?March?2026.?

For further information:

Kristoffer Ljungfelt

CEO and President, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.