Elon Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, raised some eyebrows at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, when he predicted "that the lowest cost place to put AI will be space and that will be true within two to three years, three at the latest." pv magazine reported on Musk's vision on our global website www.pv-magazine.com on Jan. 26, 2026, and exactly one week later SpaceX announced that it was acquiring xAI "to form the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth, with AI, rockets, space-based internet, direct-to-mobile device communications, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...