Propel Finance: Propel taps investors in £306m debut issue

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel Finance, the UK's fastest growing equipment finance lender, today announces the closing of its debut public securitisation.

The inaugural £306m issue, through Propels Velocity 2026-1 securitisation shelf, was rated by S&P Global and Fitch. The Class A notes were AAA rated and represent 78.5% of the issue. The securitisation carries the PCS1 verification for STS2, helping to attract a first-class roster of global investors.

Propel has scaled rapidly, growing its lending book by 600% over 5 years, supporting SMEs and larger companies investing in capital equipment. The successful securitisation is the latest landmark funding completed by Propel and follows the significant upsizing of its private warehouses, forward-flow facility and mezzanine line last year.

Mark Catton, Propel CEO, commented: "It's brilliant to be able to complete our debut securitisation, and delighted with the huge interest shown by some of the most recognised investors globally. The final book closed at more than £800m, around 2.7x over-subscribed, with 17 investors participating. We achieved this outcome despite the recent market volatility. This is a great reflection on the Propel team, the quality of our platform, and first-class standards. My congratulations to the whole Propel team for getting this done, and my thanks to the arranger banks and advisers for the support they gave us.

"We have amazing commercial partners who trust us with their customers and give us access to significant growth. Depth and diversification of funding help us to capture that growth successfully. It helps us to support thousands of UK SMEs investing in capital equipment."

Bank of America and Citi act as joint arrangers and JLMs on the transaction and were advised by Hogan Lovells. Simmons & Simmons and Interpath advised Propel.

Note to editors:

The STS label is a stamp of approval, helping investors identify securitisations that meet high standards of quality, transparency, and simplicity.

About Propel Finance: Propel is the UK's fastest-growing asset finance lender, helping businesses across the UK to access finance to acquire business-critical equipment quickly and easily.

Propel has lent over £1.8bn to more than 70,000 UK businesses, partnering with leading Banks, Intermediaries, and Equipment Resellers to support customers investing in business-critical equipment.

In 2025 Propel launched PropelPay, a market-leading embedded finance platform, extending flexible funding and subscription solutions to technology partners and their customers by enabling finance at the point of sale - in store, online or through assisted journeys.

Finance is subject to status. Terms and Conditions Apply. Propel acts as a lender or a credit broker for business customers only.

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