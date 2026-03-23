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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 09:42 Uhr
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Fortrade Tracks Energy Market Volatility as Geopolitical Risks Influence Global Markets

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading broker, Fortrade, has stepped up its monitoring of global energy markets as oil and gas prices react strongly to geopolitical tensions and an evolving macroeconomic landscape. As these developments ripple across forex and equity markets, the company remains committed to helping traders stay informed and better understand how shifts in energy prices can shape broader market movements.

"Energy prices often respond quickly when the global situation becomes uncertain," said Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade. "Right now, we are seeing that play out as tensions in the Middle East and concerns about supply disruptions continue to influence oil markets. Once this happens, the reaction often spreads quickly to currencies and stock markets, which is why energy prices remain such an important reference point for traders."

Energy Markets Amid Global Developments

In recent weeks, oil markets have reacted to tensions affecting key producing regions and concerns about supply stability. A sharp move in oil prices could influence how investors think about central bank policy, interest rates, and future growth. These shifts frequently feed into currency movements and investor behaviour in equity markets. At the same time, economic data from major economies has sent mixed signals about inflation and growth, creating a complicated backdrop for financial markets.

"Our focus is to help traders understand what sits behind market moves," Warburton added, "Energy prices can influence currencies and equities very quickly, so having the right tools and information matters. Through our trading platforms, along with the analysis and learning materials, we aim to give traders the insight they need to follow these developments with greater confidence."

About Fortrade

Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Fortrade provides access to global financial markets through a range of CFDs, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. Clients can trade through the company's proprietary Fortrader platform available on web and mobile devices, as well as through the widely used MetaTrader 4 platform. In addition to trading technology, the brokerage offers a Trading Academy with courses, trading videos, and online seminars, covering market fundamentals and day trading strategies.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortrade-tracks-energy-market-volatility-as-geopolitical-risks-influence-global-markets-302721864.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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