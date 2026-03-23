DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.9734 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21192541 CODE: NRJU LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU LN LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 421764 EQS News ID: 2295684 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)