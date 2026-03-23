DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.2743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2921327 CODE: UH10 LN ISIN: LU1407891271 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891271 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UH10 LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 421826 EQS News ID: 2295808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2026 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)