Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the introduction of two new Executive First D&O Liability Insurance policies in Switzerland: one tailored for commercial and industrial organizations and another for financial institutions and investment managers.

"Swiss organizations and their leaders face an increasingly complex risk environment," said Christoph Kammermann, Head of Executive Professional Lines, Switzerland, BHSI. "With our new Executive First D&O policies, we are delivering clear, current coverage, purposefully built for today's D&O liability exposures and backed by the security of BHSI's financial strength and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy."

The new primary D&O solutions reflect BHSI's commitment to providing clearcut, customizable coverage with simple and transparent policy language. Policies are designed to address the distinct needs of commercial enterprises and financial firms and can be structured as part of multinational programs, with master policies issued in Switzerland and local policies available in more than 178 countries worldwide.

"These launches mark another important milestone in building our sustainable long-term business in Switzerland," said Franco Masciovecchio, Country Manager, Switzerland, BHSI. "We continue to invest in building our talented team, expanding our product lines, and creating strong and lasting business relationships with brokers and customers countrywide."

In addition to Executive First D&O Liability Insurance, BHSI's expanding capabilities in Switzerland include customized property damage and business interruption insurance, casualty insurance and multinational insurance programs.

To learn more, contact a BHSI Switzerland team member, and visit https://www.bhspecialty.com/eu/switzerland-products.

In Switzerland, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHIIL is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323236716/en/

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