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WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Stuttgart
23.03.26 | 11:16
14,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
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14,20016,60011:38
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 10:00 Uhr
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DJ Bliss Teams Up with LG Gulf Electronics for Giveaway Featuring the New LG xboom Bounce

  • LG teams up with DJ Bliss for an exclusive giveaway featuring the stylish and powerful LG xboom Bounce portable speaker.
  • The xboom Bounce delivers crystal-clear sound, enhanced bass, and portable design, tuned by global music icon will.i.am.
  • Fans can win a DJ Bliss-signed limited edition of the xboom Bounce by joining the Instagram giveaway.

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Gulf Electronics and one of Dubai's most celebrated DJs, DJ Bliss, are coming together to bring a special treat to all music lovers. As part of the launch of the new LG xboom Bounce, fans can now win a limited special edition signed by DJ Bliss himself. The new LG xboom Bounce portable speaker, tuned by global music icon will.i.am, delivers unbeatable sound quality and sleek design for any occasion.

Known for his infectious energy and commitment to creating memorable vibes, DJ Bliss is teaming up with LG Gulf to share his love for music and sound innovation. The giveaway contest will run till March 31, offering ten lucky winners the exclusive DJ Bliss-signed LG xboom Bounce, a one-of-a-kind prize perfect for music lovers.

Designed to fit right into your lifestyle, the LG xboom Bounce is all about versatility and performance. With its enhanced bass, clean sound output, and portable design, it's perfect for every setting-relaxing at home, hosting a family gathering, or taking the party outdoors. Tuned by the one and only will.i.am, this speaker blends stylish aesthetics with cutting-edge sound innovation.

Participating in the giveaway is simple and interactive:

• Follow @lg_gulf and @djbliss on Instagram.
• Like the giveaway post on each channel.
• Comment on the post and tag someone you'd vibe with this speaker.

DJ Bliss will kick off the campaign via on his Instagram, encouraging his followers to enjoy great music and even better sound. The contest closes on March 31, and ten winners will be selected shortly after to receive the limited-edition LG xboom Bounce speaker. Designed to blend lifestyle and innovation, this speaker promises moments filled with vibrant soundtracks and special memories.

The LG xboom Bounce is a testament to how LG reinforces its commitment to enhancing everyday life with products crafted to deliver peak performance, style, and connection. The latest in LG's lineup of portable speakers, the LG xboom Bounce is designed to bring people closer together through the universal power of music.

Don't miss your chance to win one of these exclusive speakers!
Check @lg_gulf and @djbliss for more information and get ready to bring music to life with the LG xboom Bounce.

The giveaway announcement video featuring DJ Bliss will debut on Instagram. For more information about the speaker, visit https://www.lg.com/ae/speakers/lg-bounce

About?LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform.?The MS Company also offers?Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays)?as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions)?that are?designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit?www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939797/LG.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dj-bliss-teams-up-with-lg-gulf-electronics-for-giveaway-featuring-the-new-lg-xboom-bounce-302721876.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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