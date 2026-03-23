Sungrow Hydrogen Powers Global Green Transition with New Project Shipments Across Three Continents

Marking a significant step in Oman's green energy transition, Sungrow Hydrogen has shipped 160MW of alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) units as the primary supplier for ACME Group's landmark green ammonia project. As the core technology partner, Sungrow Hydrogen has demonstrated proven expertise in executing complex utility-scale projects, supported by advanced in-house production management and automated electrolyzer assembly lines. This advanced manufacturing ecosystem ensures both scalability and quality assurance for future gigawatt-scale deployments.

Across Europe and South America, Sungrow Hydrogen is driving regional green transition through technological innovation with the same pace. In Italy's first MW-scale off-grid PV-to-hydrogen project, the company has been shipping a 3MW containerized PEM system, to integrate with PV inverters and battery storage under its powerful HyBrain intelligent hydrogen management system. This integrated "PV-Storage-Hydrogen" solution addresses the challenges of coupling variable renewable energy with electrolysis under off-grid situation, offering a replicable model for Europe's industrial decarbonization and clean mobility.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Sungrow Hydrogen has shipped a containerized flexible electrolysis system to a landmark green hydrogen project. Engineered to accommodate wide fluctuations in solar power input, the system complies with rigorous international standards-including ASME and ISO 22734 - alongside Brazil's local Inmetro and NR certifications. The system is expected to support hydrogen-natural gas blending trials, contributing to Brazil's energy transition and the advancement of its commercial hydrogen sector in operation.

With proven expertise in concurrent delivery of multiple international projects simultaneously, Sungrow Hydrogen continues to demonstrates strong adaptability to diverse international standards and complex scenarios - a solid achievement that fully validates its project delivery capabilities in the global market. Looking ahead, Sungrow Hydrogen will continue to provide high-performance, highly reliable flexible green hydrogen solutions and work closely with global partners to scale up green hydrogen production worldwide.

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