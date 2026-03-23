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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Sungrow Hydrogen Powers Global Green Transition with New Project Shipments Across Three Continents

Marking a significant step in Oman's green energy transition, Sungrow Hydrogen has shipped 160MW of alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) units as the primary supplier for ACME Group's landmark green ammonia project. As the core technology partner, Sungrow Hydrogen has demonstrated proven expertise in executing complex utility-scale projects, supported by advanced in-house production management and automated electrolyzer assembly lines. This advanced manufacturing ecosystem ensures both scalability and quality assurance for future gigawatt-scale deployments.

Across Europe and South America, Sungrow Hydrogen is driving regional green transition through technological innovation with the same pace. In Italy's first MW-scale off-grid PV-to-hydrogen project, the company has been shipping a 3MW containerized PEM system, to integrate with PV inverters and battery storage under its powerful HyBrain intelligent hydrogen management system. This integrated "PV-Storage-Hydrogen" solution addresses the challenges of coupling variable renewable energy with electrolysis under off-grid situation, offering a replicable model for Europe's industrial decarbonization and clean mobility.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Sungrow Hydrogen has shipped a containerized flexible electrolysis system to a landmark green hydrogen project. Engineered to accommodate wide fluctuations in solar power input, the system complies with rigorous international standards-including ASME and ISO 22734 - alongside Brazil's local Inmetro and NR certifications. The system is expected to support hydrogen-natural gas blending trials, contributing to Brazil's energy transition and the advancement of its commercial hydrogen sector in operation.

With proven expertise in concurrent delivery of multiple international projects simultaneously, Sungrow Hydrogen continues to demonstrates strong adaptability to diverse international standards and complex scenarios - a solid achievement that fully validates its project delivery capabilities in the global market. Looking ahead, Sungrow Hydrogen will continue to provide high-performance, highly reliable flexible green hydrogen solutions and work closely with global partners to scale up green hydrogen production worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939781/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-hydrogen-powers-global-green-transition-with-new-project-shipments-across-three-continents-302721888.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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