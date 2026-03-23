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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 10:12 Uhr
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KARSAN OTOMOTIV SAN.VE TIC.A.S.: Karsan Targets the Top 5 in Europe with Its Innovative Products and High-Tech Solutions

ISTANBUL, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karsan, the world's technology-oriented mobility brand in next-generation public transportation, increased its turnover by 11% to 330 million Euros in 2025. Karsan, which generated 220 million Euros of turnover from electric vehicle sales, saw a 43% increase in its exports to 197 million Euros. Aiming to maintain its growth in Europe, Karsan plans to begin driverless autonomous public transportation operations in 2026. Stating that Karsan e-JEST and e-ATAK models preserve leadership in their segments in the European public transportation market, Karsan CEO Okan Bas said, "Türkiye is Europe's production base in bus & midibus manufacturing. Karsan conducted 80% of the electric minibus and bus exports from Türkiye to Europe between 2019 and 2025." Emphasizing that they aim to maintain their growth in Europe by boosting their EV sales in 2026, ranking among the top 5 players in Europe in the next five years, Okan Bas mentioned, "Of course, we are aware that our presence in the existing markets is not sufficient to achieve this target. Accordingly, we will expand into new markets. We will focus on some northern countries in 2026. We do not operate in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, or Germany. In these markets, we will first initiate our organizational structuring. We will also increase our strength in the Spanish and Polish markets we entered last year. We aim to expand our electric vehicle fleet in Europe to exceed 2,800 units, representing over 30% growth. Autonomous mobility is among our strategic focal points. We will concentrate on Europe with the 8-meter Autonomous e-ATAK, and on America with the 6-meter Autonomous e-JEST. In the autonomous mobility field, we have started our efforts to remove the safety driver from the vehicle. We aim to initiate fully driverless operations in Stavanger by Q3 2026.Towards the end of 2026, we will add another electric vehicle to the product range. We constantly strengthen our presence by expanding our product range and accelerating our development in technology."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/karsan-targets-the-top-5-in-europe-with-its-innovative-products-and-high-tech-solutions-302721891.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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