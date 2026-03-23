Massive Gaming (MVG), a global iGaming content provider with headquarters in Australia, has secured a B2B Gaming License from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), marking a key milestone in the company's expansion into regulated international markets.

The MGA license enables Massive Gaming to supply its gaming content and solutions to operators licensed under the Malta regulatory framework, strengthening the company's ability to collaborate with partners across Europe and other regulated jurisdictions.

To support its regulatory expansion, Massive Gaming established MVG Malta, a dedicated entity created as part of the licensing process, and which supports the company's broader strategy to strengthen its presence within the European iGaming ecosystem.

Massive Gaming develops its gaming portfolio across three studios Slot Mart, Whale House and Blitzcrown. All three deliver a range of gaming experiences spanning traditional slot titles, regulated market content and emerging non-traditional gaming formats such as crash-style games.

George Cho, Director at Massive Gaming, said: "Securing the MGA B2B license represents an important milestone for Massive Gaming as we continue to expand our presence in regulated markets. This achievement strengthens our ability to collaborate with operators and partners worldwide, and we look forward to building new partnerships as we grow our global distribution network."

The Malta Gaming Authority is widely recognised as one of the most respected regulatory bodies in the global iGaming industry, providing a robust framework for compliance, transparency and player protection.

With the MGA B2B license in place, Massive Gaming aims to further expand its partnerships with operators and platforms seeking high-quality gaming content within regulated markets.

About Massive Gaming

Massive Gaming (MVG) is a global iGaming content provider with headquarters in Australia, specialising in the development and distribution of casino games and gaming solutions for licensed operators worldwide. Through its studios Slotmart, Whale House and Blitzcrown, the company delivers a diverse portfolio of slot games and next-generation gaming experiences designed for global iGaming platforms.

For more information, visit:

https://massivegaming.io

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Contacts:

Nikki Morgan

GameOn

Nikki@gameon.im