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WKN: A3CR8G | ISIN: US48553T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JN
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 12:31
12,900 Euro
+9,32 % +1,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KANZHUN LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANZHUN LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70011,90011:43
11,70011,80011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 09:36 Uhr
59 Leser
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Kanzhun Limited: BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Repurchase Program, Reinforcing Commitment to Shareholder Returns

BEIJING, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB34.5 million to repurchase 733,918 ordinary shares on March 20. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed around RMB380 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

On March 18, 2026, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved amendments to the existing share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization under the program to repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's shares (including ADSs) over the extended term of the program through August 28, 2027, in a sign of confidence about the Company's continued growth.

The Company also announced on March 18, 2026 that for each of the next three years starting from 2026, it will allocate no less than 50% of the Company's adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of the preceding fiscal year for distribution of dividends and share repurchases. The Board may adjust its share repurchase and dividend plan at its discretion based on financial performance, capital requirements, market conditions, and other relevant factors, and will provide timely updates to shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

These initiatives underscore the management's confidence in the Company's long-term growth and reflect its strong commitment to sharing its growth with shareholders, delivering sustainable value and reinforcing its dedication to shareholder returns.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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