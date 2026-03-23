India's cumulative installed battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity is projected to reach 346 GWh by 2033 from less than 1 GWh today, according to a white paper by the Indian Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and Customized Energy Solutions (CES). India India's stationary energy storage market is expanding rapidly, with 69 new BESS tenders totaling 102 GWh launched over the past year - a 35% increase over 2024 and nearly double the annual tender volume - according to a white paper released at the recent Stationary Energy Storage India (SESI) 2026 conference. Cumulative installed capacity ...

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