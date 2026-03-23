LMU researchers have developed a dual molecular reinforcement strategy for perovskite solar cells that strengthens grain boundaries, improving both durability and performance.A research team led by Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU) in Germany has developed a metal-halide perovskite solar cell capable of withstanding the high temperatures typical of low Earth orbit (LEO) while offering strong power conversion efficiency. The scientists specifically investigated the effects of accelerated thermal cycling between -80?C and 80?C. They found that the reinforced cells retained around 84% ...

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