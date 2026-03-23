99.8% of the packaging sold is designed to be recyclable.

Over 50% of the materials used in Barilla Group's packaging are recycled, and 71% are paper-based.

+45% water recycled and reused in 2024 compared to 2022, and +164% in water-stressed areas.

With 99.8% of the packaging designed to be recyclable and a 45% increase in water recycled and reused in 2024 compared to 2022, Barilla continues to strengthen its commitment to the responsible management of resources. The company is reaffirming this commitment on the occasion of Global Recycling Day (March 18) and World Water Day (March 22), two moments that highlight the importance of increasingly sustainable production models from efficient water management to the design of more circular packaging solutions.

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Barilla Group's Rubbiano Plant (PR)

WATER AS A STRATEGIC RESOURCE TO PROTECT

A fundamental resource for pasta production and for the balance of ecosystems, water is a central element in Barilla's management of its operations. The company works to progressively reduce water consumption in its production processes, promoting the responsible use of this resource and encouraging recovery, recycling and reuse practices within its plants and across the supply chain. To support this integrated approach, the Group has adopted an Environmental Management System compliant with the UNI EN ISO 14001 standard and has long conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of its products, with particular attention to the Water Scarcity Index, which measures water consumption in relation to regional water availability. At its production sites, water sourced mainly from aqueducts, wells or surface waters is continuously monitored to ensure compliance with environmental regulations, while wastewater treatment systems are subject to strict controls to prevent pollution.

Each production site sets annual targets to reduce water consumption, which are monitored monthly through the Supply Chain Scorecard, the Group's global platform that tracks environmental performance indicators. Water recovery and reuse are becoming increasingly important: in 2024, the total volume of water recycled and reused increased by 45% compared to 2022, with an even more significant rise in water-stressed areas, where the increase reached 164%. An important contribution comes from the Rubbiano plant in Parma, dedicated to the production of sauces and pesto. Improvements to wastewater treatment systems enabled the recovery of over 62,000 m³ of water between 2022 and 2024, thanks to advanced water recycling solutions. This commitment also extends to the agri-food supply chain, with voluntary collaborations with tomato and basil suppliers to promote farming practices that use water resources more efficiently.

Looking ahead, Barilla will continue to invest in improving water efficiency across its facilities. At the Rubbiano plant, investments of over €5 million are planned as part of the Energy Water Plan, the €168 million program launched in 2024, with the goal of increasing the recycled water index by 250% in the most water-stressed areas by 2030 compared to 2022

INCREASINGLY CIRCULAR PACKAGING

One of the most tangible examples of Barilla's sustainability strategy concerns packaging, an environmental challenge linked to the waste generated and the emissions associated with production. The company works to improve product protection, reducing food waste, and to increase the use of recycled materials, decreasing the use of fossil-based resources. Today, 99.8% of the packaging of Barilla Group's products is designed to be recyclable. Globally, over 50% of the materials used in the Group's packaging are recycled, while 71% of packaging is paper- or cardboard-based. This journey is guided by the Sustainable Packaging Principles, introduced in 1997 and continuously updated. Among its concrete goals, the company aims to eliminate around 4,000 tons of packaging material from the market by 2030 through redesign projects.

Barilla Pasta packaging represents a reference case in designing solutions that ensure food safety and quality while reducing environmental impact. A symbol of this commitment is the Blue Box, made with virgin fiber cardboard from sustainably managed forests. This is complemented by the use of low-odor inks, which further improve recyclability within the paper recycling stream.

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Barilla Group Media Relations

mediarelations@barilla.com