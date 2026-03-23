Antea Group UK Sponsors 2026 AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum Through Inogen Alliance

LEEDS, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / For the second consecutive year, Antea Group UK is thrilled to announce co-sponsorship of the 11th annual Global Water Stewardship Forum hosted by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS). Widely recognized as a global platform for advancing responsible water management, the event will take place 23-24 June 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

This year, Antea Group UK will co-sponsor the forum alongside Antea Group Brasil, Antea Group France, Antea Group USA, as well as several Inogen Alliance associates, including Baden Consulting in Switzerland, Brown & Green in Philippines, CDG Environmental in Costa Rica, Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS) in India, HPC France, HPC Italy, Mediterra in Spain, and Sustainera Solutions in Azerbaijan, Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand.

'Participating in the AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum as a co-sponsor through Inogen Alliance underscores our commitment to driving innovative, collaborative solutions to today's water challenges', shared Alex Perryman, Head of Water Services at Antea Group UK. 'Events like this are essential for strengthening the collective response to water-related risks.'

For over 10 years, the AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum has been a fundamental event for water stewardship professionals worldwide, bringing together experts, practitioners, and organizations to share knowledge, build partnerships, and drive forward best practices in sustainable water management.

To learn more about the AWS Forum 2026, visit their website.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of 70+ local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group UK at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group UK

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group-uk

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-sponsors-2026-aws-global-water-stewardship-forum-1150563