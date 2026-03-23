TK Elevator GmbH: TK Elevator Creates the Role of Chief Legal Officer, Appoints Lars Sjobring

TKE establishes the new role of CLO to support ambitious goals, strengthen global governance and risk management

Lars Sjobring brings more than two decades of experience in international legal and corporate leadership

DÜSSELDORF, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, announces the appointment of Lars Sjobring to the newly created role of Chief Legal Officer (CLO), in May, 2026.

Reporting to CEO Uday Yadav, Lars will focus on further strengthening TKE's global legal function, enhancing governance and risk management, and partnering closely with the business to support the company's long-term strategic objectives and transformation.

Uday Yadav, CEO of TK Elevator, commented: "As we enter the next phase of our development and deliver on our 2030 Strategy, the role of CLO will be essential. Lars is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of international experience across publicly listed and global organizations. He is also known for building great teams. I am delighted to have him join our leadership team and look forward to partnering with him".

"I would also like to thank Svenja Lemke for her leadership over the last few years. We appreciate her contributions and look forward to her continued impact in her new role as Vice President, Legal, Ethics & Compliance", Yadav said.

Lars most recently served as SVP, General Counsel & Secretary at SSAB AB in Sweden. Among his prior experiences, he held senior legal leadership roles as EVP Legal Affairs, General Counsel & Secretary at both Veoneer Inc. and Autoliv Inc., and served as General Counsel at Transocean Ltd. in Geneva. Earlier in his career, he was Head of M&A Legal at Nokia, based in Helsinki and New York. He began his legal career in Sweden and later as associate at Skadden in New York. Lars holds several advanced law degrees from Sweden, the Netherlands and the U.S., including an LLM in Corporate Law from Fordham. He is a dual Swedish and American national and will be based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

ABOUT TK ELEVATOR

TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, including design, installation, and maintenance of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators - including multi-brand modernization and service any place, any time. With TK Elevator's AI and digital solutions there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.2 billion in fiscal year 2024/2025. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE - Move Beyond.

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PRESS CONTACT

Amy Flécher, amy.flecher@tkelevator.com, +49 162 616 9953

TK Elevator GmbH, press@tkelevator.com, tkelevator.com

SOURCE: TK Elevator GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tk-elevator-creates-the-role-of-chief-legal-officer-appoints-lars-sjob-1150564