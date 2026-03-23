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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 11:02 Uhr
124 Leser
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TK Elevator GmbH: TK Elevator Appoints Brad Selleck as Chief Operating Officer; Vincent Della Valle to Retire

DÜSSELDORF, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, announces the appointment of Brad Selleck as the company's Chief Operating Officer effective May 1, 2026. Reporting to CEO Uday Yadav, Brad will oversee Operations, the Global High-Rise P&L, Engineering, Supply Chain and Product Line Management.

Uday Yadav, CEO of TK Elevator, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Brad to our Senior Leadership Team, as we drive forward the next phase in our development. His strategic expertise and strong execution pedigree will be a force multiplier for TKE. Brad has an exceptional leadership track record as an enterprise team player and will be key in driving our 2030 Strategy execution, advancing our portfolio, and strengthening TKE's long-term competitiveness".

Brad joins from Husky Technologies, where he spent nearly four years in senior leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and, most recently, Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, he played a key role in industrializing operations and strengthening the company's focus on profitable growth, sustainability, innovation, and customer success.

Brad's earlier experience includes senior leadership roles in multinational organizations, including Vice President of Operations for the Communications Systems segment at L3Harris Technologies Corporation; Vice President Operations & General Manager at UTC; and Vice President Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Otis Elevator Co., U.S.

Brad will replace Vincent Della Valle who is retiring from TKE after five successful years in which he played an instrumental role in launching EOX, TK Elevator's eco-efficient and digital-native elevator product platform for low- and mid-rise buildings, and strengthening the company's manufacturing capabilities.

Yadav also expressed appreciation for Vincent Della Valle's contributions: "Vincent has been instrumental in strategically repositioning our product strategy, strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, and laying the foundations for our long-term success. We are very grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continuing support as an advisor in the future," said Yadav.

ABOUT TK ELEVATOR

TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, including design, installation, and maintenance of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators - including multi-brand modernization and service any place, any time. With TK Elevator's AI and digital solutions there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.2 billion in fiscal year 2024/2025. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE - Move Beyond.

PRESS IMAGES
can be downloaded here

PRESS CONTACT
Amy Flécher, amy.flecher@tkelevator.com, +49 162 616 9953
TK Elevator GmbH, press@tkelevator.com, tkelevator.com

SOURCE: TK Elevator GmbH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tk-elevator-appoints-brad-selleck-as-chief-operating-officer-vincent-d-1150565

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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