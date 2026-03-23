Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Today, Deloitte Canada and Stablecorp, the first compliant Canadian dollar stablecoin provider, announced a new alliance to deliver QCAD-based stablecoin infrastructure for financial institutions in Canada. The collaboration comes ahead of the anticipated progress to the federal government's Stablecoin framework and legislation (Bill C-15), positioning both Deloitte Canada and Stablecorp at the forefront of digital asset innovation in the country.

"Stablecoins present a significant opportunity for Canada's payments landscape," says Soumak Chatterjee, Partner, Financial Services and Payments Leader at Deloitte Canada. "This collaboration helps us enable capabilities that are critical for our banking sector to lead this change, unlock greater innovation in Canadian payments, and ensure global competitiveness. We're excited to work with Stablecorp to drive impact for our clients and the broader Canadian financial services industry."

By combining Deloitte's extensive experience in payments and financial services transformation with Stablecorp's regulated digital asset infrastructure, this alliance will modernize Canada's financial landscape and meet the demands of a 24/7 economy. Leveraging the inherent advantages of blockchain technology - speed, immutability, traceability, and efficiency - will enable solutions that are robust, compliant, and scalable. As a result, banks along with other financial institutions will be able to harness the benefits of digital assets to make new, innovative products and services and/or make existing ones faster, further cost-effective, and more efficient.

"We believe the benefits of the Canadian digital dollar should be accessible to everyone. Unlocking the benefits of blockchain, such as instant settlement and low-cost transactions, for everyday Canadians requires more than just technology - it requires trust," says Kesem Frank, CEO of Stablecorp. "Working with Deloitte Canada is a major opportunity to unlock QCAD's benefits for all. Leveraging Deloitte's proven payments knowledge and experience alongside our technology allows us to introduce innovation through the systems Canadians already use and trust, in a way that is safe, measured, and secure."

Weaving Stablecoin Innovation Within Legacy Rails

While consumer adoption of digital assets has grown significantly, the true transformative potential lies in established financial infrastructure modernization. Through this alliance, Deloitte and Stablecorp will work with financial institutions to integrate QCAD into existing platforms and operations environment in a secure, compliant manner. The collaboration focuses on delivering innovation by identifying high-friction points in current banking use cases and flows, where QCAD can offer immediate quantifiable efficiencies. Key areas of focus include:

Liquidity & Capital Efficiency : Enabling 24/7 instantaneous movement of collateral, globally

: Enabling 24/7 instantaneous movement of collateral, globally Inter-Bank Clearing: Reducing the cost and time of settlement between financial institutions.

Reducing the cost and time of settlement between financial institutions. Cross-Border Payments: Utilizing QCAD to streamline international transfers

Utilizing QCAD to streamline international transfers Next Generation Treasury solutions: On-chain B2B payments, trade finance flows, working capital solutions for global operations

Together, Deloitte and Stablecorp are setting a new standard for digital payments, paving the way for a more efficient, resilient, and inclusive Canadian financial ecosystem.

About Deloitte Canada

At Deloitte, our Purpose is to make an impact that matters. We exist to inspire and help our people, organizations, communities, and countries to thrive. Our work underpins a prosperous society where people can find meaning and opportunity. It builds consumer and business confidence, empowers organizations to find imaginative ways of deploying capital, enables fair, trusted, and functioning social and economic institutions, and allows our friends, families, and communities to enjoy the quality of life that comes with a sustainable future. And as the largest Canadian-owned and operated professional services firm in our country, we are proud to work alongside our clients to make a positive impact for all Canadians.

Deloitte provides industry-leading consulting, audit and assurance, tax, advisory and managed services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500 and thousands of private companies. We bring together world-class capabilities, insights, and services to address clients' most complex business challenges.

Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

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© 2026 Deloitte LLP and affiliated entities.

About QCAD Digital Trust and Stablecorp

The QCAD Digital Trust is an Ontario trust that holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD. Stablecorp is one of Canada's leading digital asset infrastructure companies, focused on building professional-grade blockchain solutions. In partnership with industry leaders, Stablecorp creates refined, scalable and compliant products, such as QCAD, that serve as the foundation for the next generation of financial services. Further information about QCAD, including the reserve assets and the terms and conditions associated with the QCAD program can be found on the Stablecorp website (www.stablecorp.ca) and under the trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289496

Source: Stablecorp / QCAD Digital Trust