Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") is pleased to announce that Alexander Stewart has resigned from his position as Director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Alexander for his dedicated service and contributions.

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Colin Samples has been appointed as an independent Director, effective immediately.

Colin brings a background in business development, operations, and stakeholder engagement,. He has been involved in project development, transaction processes, strategic growth initiatives and has founded and exited private businesses.

Colin has experience working with BC Hydro on capital infrastructure and stakeholder engagement initiatives and is a member of the Cook's Ferry Indian Band in British Columbia. His regional familiarity and stakeholder experience are expected to support the Company's ongoing activities in British Columbia.

"Colin brings a strong combination of business development experience and stakeholder engagement expertise," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman of Metal Energy. "His familiarity with British Columbia and experience working with Indigenous communities will be valuable as we continue to advance our projects."

Mr. Samples commented, "I am pleased to join the Board of Metal Energy and look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth. I am excited to work with the team as we advance the Company's portfolio of projects."

The appointment remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Metal Energy

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is a critical metals exploration company focused on copper and gold assets in Canada.

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Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Metal Energy. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Metal Energy expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Metal Energy's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Metal Energy's public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Metal Energy does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Metal Energy Corp.