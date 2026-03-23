Tensor Auto: Tensor Debuts World's First Personal Level 4 Robocar in the UK at the European AV Summit

Building on the company's August 2025 global launch announcement, the European AV Summit showcase, highlights Tensor's production-ready innovations in safety, sensing, AI, and user experience, including the world's first foldable steering wheel co-developed with Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. At the heart of Tensor's dual-mode strategy is a commitment to owner agency: by integrating adaptive safety systems that support both manual and fully autonomous operation. Tensor ensures that the modern Robocar delivers the ultimate luxury-the flexibility to drive or be driven.

While Tensor is already establishing its presence across the continent, this marked a significant milestone in Tensor's expansion. Built on a decade of proprietary engineering prowess, advanced artificial intelligence, and a ground up design for agentic autonomy, the Tensor Robocar reimagines human mobility by showcasing the capabilities, redefining autonomous transportation.

"Showcasing Tensor at the European AV Summit offered a vital opportunity to demonstrate a production-ready Level 4 vehicle to the policymakers, insurers and industry partners who shape Europe's AV future," said Jay Xiao, Chief Executive Officer at Tensor. "Our purpose-built Robocar is engineered for full-stack redundancy providing a level of safety and reliability that combines agentic AI and adaptive design to meet rigorous regional safety standards. Tensor, showing for the first time in the UK, helped translate our technical evidence into practical pathways for safe, consumer ownership across European cities and soon - globally."

The European AV Summit serves as Europe's leading forum for AV policy, safety discourse and industry collaboration, and provides the platform for Tensor's first major UK appearance. The Summit brought together regulators, insurers, researchers, OEMs, suppliers and city planners - the partners essential to responsibly introduce personal L4 ownership worldwide, with the UK positioned as a pioneering market that provides a roadmap for global deployment.

In collaboration with strategic partners including NVIDIA, Marsh, Oracle, VinFast, and most recently Arm, the industry's highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform, Tensor is advancing the next generation of autonomous mobility. These partnerships support key areas such as advanced AI, safety, cloud infrastructure, and scalable manufacturing, helping accelerate the path to commercialization. Slated for production this year, the Tensor Robocar will be offered in the UAE, EU, and US markets.

About Tensor

www.tensor.auto

Tensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic and physical AI products that empower individual consumers. Its flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world's first personal Robocar and the first AI-agentic vehicle - fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. Tensor's dual-mode strategy builds adaptive safety systems to preserve drive-or-be-driven flexibility, enabling seamless manual or fully autonomous operation. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai.

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