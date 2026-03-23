NEURONES: Declaration of transactions on treasury shares (March 16 to 20, 2026)

Nanterre, March 23, 2026
Declaration of transactions on treasury shares
(period from 16 to 20 March 2026)
As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025 and entrusted to CIC, NEURONES made the following purchases between March 16 and 20, 2026 (ISIN code FR0004050250):
|Day
|Total daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Weighted average price
(unit daily)
|03/16/2026
|32,186
|€34.17
|03/17/2026
|6,800
|€35.09
|03/18/2026
|6,567
|€35,05
|03/19/2026
|6,384
|€34,95
|03/20/2026
|21,011
|€34,16
|Total
|72,948
As of March 20, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 115,840 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 0.48%).
All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.
About NEURONES
With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net
|Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
jpbrutin@oconnection.fr
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
|Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net
Attachment
- neurones-weekly-declaration-transactions-treasury-shares-march-16-to-20-2026