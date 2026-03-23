Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 20 March 2026 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 83.65p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 86.44p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 112.34p
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
23 March 2026
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