Mendus has announced a new clinical collaboration with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute (ONJCRI) to support the Phase Ib DIVA trial, evaluating lead cancer vaccine vididencel in chemo-unfit acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients. The agreement formalises the start of trial preparations and represents a key step in executing the company's updated clinical strategy to broaden the positioning of vididencel into the growing first-line AML setting, particularly among patients treated with venetoclax and azacitidine (Ven-Aza). We view this as an important operational milestone that advances Mendus's plans to expand the addressable patient population, while generating clinical data to guide a future pivotal programme. The DIVA study is on track to commence from mid-2026, consistent with prior guided timelines.

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