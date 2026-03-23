Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, says 2026 will be a record year for renewables in the country after total deployed solar reached 25,827 MW by the end of January.Türkiye's cumulative solar capacity reached 25,827 MW of solar by the end of January, according to the latest update from the country's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. The total figure indicates a strong start to Türkiye's solar deployment in 2026. Figures from the country's national transmission system operator, TEIAS, put total solar capacity at 24,795 MW at the end of last year ...

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