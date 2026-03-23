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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
121 Leser
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Announcing the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Hamilton region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HAMILTON AWARD RECIPIENTS

Acadia Floor & Decor
FLOORING RETAILER
www.acadiafloors.ca

ACF Surfaces Inc
COUNTERTOPS
www.acfsurfaces.com

Alcor Elevator
ELEVATORS, LIFTS & RAMPS - INSTALLATION & SERVICE
www.alcorelevator.com

Amf Tiles & Contracting
TILE CONTRACTOR
www.amfcontractinginc.com

Ami Meal Cafe
RESTAURANTS - KOREAN
www.amimealcafe.com

Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
COLLEGE - CAREER & BUSINESS
www.andersoncollege.com

Baskets 'N' Bundles
GIFT BASKETS
www.basketsnbundles.ca

BBM Business Systems
OFFICE EQUIPMENT
www.bbmbusiness.com

Beauty Paws Pet Mobile
PET GROOMING
www.facebook.com/beautypaw/

Boonstra Heating & Air Conditioning
HVAC
www.boonstraright-time.ca

Campbell Glass & Mirror
GLASS & MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE
www.campbellglass.ca

Commissionaires Hamilton
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.commissionaires.ca/en/

Cruzz Construction
CONSTRUCTION - GENERAL CONTRACTOR
https://cruzzconstruction.com/

Findlay Personal Injury Lawyers
LAWYER - PERSONAL INJURY
www.findlaylaw.ca

Fourth Avenue Medical Aesthetics
DAY SPA
www.fourthaveaesthetics.ca

Fred Astaire Dance Studio
BALLROOM DANCING
www.hamiltonfredastairedance.ca

Ganvas Events
PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS
www.ganvasevents.ca

Gemstone Window Cleaning
WINDOW CLEANING
www.gemstonewindowcleaning.com

Grant Painting Group
PAINTING CONTRACTOR
www.grantpaintinggroup.com

Haldimand Motors
AUTOMOBILE DEALER- PRE OWNED
www.haldimandmotors.com

Home Sweet Home Inspections
HOME INSPECTIONS
www.homesweethomeinspections.ca

Ideal Siding
SIDING
www.idealsiding.com

J&J Investments & Property Management Corp
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.jjinvestmentspropertymanagement.com

JESSICA DESIGN
GRAPHIC & WEB DESIGN
www.jessicadesign.ca

Jm Plumbing Care Inc
PLUMBING FIXTURES
www.jmplumbingcare.com

John The Plumber
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
www.johntheplumber.ca/hamilton/

Kenedy Stairs
STAIRS & RAILINGS
www.kenedystairs.com

Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/hamilton

Linde Truck & Trailer
TRUCK SERVICE & REPAIR
www.lindetrucktrailer.ca

Lint Check
HOME HAZARD PREVENTION
www.lintcheck.com

Losani Homes
HOME BUILDER
www.losanihomes.com

Metro Contract Management
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT
www.metrocontracting.ca

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/hamilton-downtown

Modern Vision Photography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.modernvisionphotography.com

Northern Prime Compressed Air
COMPRESSORS
www.northernprimecompressedair.com

Ontario Concrete Raising
CONCRETE RAISING AND REPAIR
www.ontarioconcreteraising.com

Ontario Pest Prevention
PEST CONTROL
www.ontariopestprevention.com

Panorama Windows and Doors
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.panoramawindows.ca

Paradigm Fleet Services
AUTOMOTIVE FINANCING & LEASING
www.paradigmfleet.ca

Paramount Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
www.paramountlandscaping.ca

Pro Pavement Services Ltd
PAVING CONTRACTOR
www.propavement.com

Prostar Concrete
DECORATIVE CONCRETE
www.prostarconcrete.ca

Remax Escarpment Realty Inc
REAL ESTATE-RESIDENTIAL
www.remaxescarpment.com

Runaso Rv Service
RECREATIONAL VEHICLES SERVICES
www.runasorv.ca

Sarah Nicole Branding & Marketing
DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY
www.sarahnicolevm.com

Serenity Hearing
HEARING SERVICES
www.serenityhearing.ca

Shakespeare Restaurant
RESTAURANT - STEAKHOUSE RESTAURANT
www.shakespeares.ca

Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic
DENTURIST
www.hamiltondenturist.ca

Sheraton Hamilton Hotel
HOTELS
www.sheratonhamilton.com

Skyline Shades
WINDOW TREATMENTS COVERINGS
www.skylineshades.ca

Soma Path
YOGA STUDIO
www.somapath.org

Soundbox Productions
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.soundboxpro.com

Structured Restoration
FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION
www.structuredrestoration.com

Terence Webster Design Associates
OFFICE FURNITURE
https://twebsterdesign.ca/

The Barracks Inn
BED AND BREAKFAST
www.thebarracksinn.com

The Epic Builders
CUSTOM HOME BUILDER
www.theepicbuilders.ca

The Roofing Master
ROOFING
www.theroofingmaster.ca

Titan Mortgage Group
MORTGAGES
www.titanmortgages.ca

Two Small Men With Big Hearts
MOVING COMPANIES
www.twosmallmen.com

Ultimate Hot Pilates & Yoga
PILATES STUDIO
www.ultimatehpy.com

Winegard Ford
AUTOMOTIVE DEALER
www.winegardford.com

York1
WASTE MANAGEMENT & BIN RENTALS
www.york1.com

Learn more about 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-hamilton-consumer-choice-award-winners-1149840

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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