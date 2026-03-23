Announcing the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Hamilton region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners.
HAMILTON AWARD RECIPIENTS
Acadia Floor & Decor
ACF Surfaces Inc
Alcor Elevator
Amf Tiles & Contracting
Ami Meal Cafe
Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
Baskets 'N' Bundles
BBM Business Systems
Beauty Paws Pet Mobile
Boonstra Heating & Air Conditioning
Campbell Glass & Mirror
Commissionaires Hamilton
Cruzz Construction
Findlay Personal Injury Lawyers
Fourth Avenue Medical Aesthetics
Fred Astaire Dance Studio
Ganvas Events
Gemstone Window Cleaning
Grant Painting Group
Haldimand Motors
Home Sweet Home Inspections
Ideal Siding
J&J Investments & Property Management Corp
JESSICA DESIGN
Jm Plumbing Care Inc
John The Plumber
Kenedy Stairs
Lasik MD
Linde Truck & Trailer
Lint Check
Losani Homes
Metro Contract Management
MNP Ltd.
Modern Vision Photography
Northern Prime Compressed Air
Ontario Concrete Raising
Ontario Pest Prevention
Panorama Windows and Doors
Paradigm Fleet Services
Paramount Landscaping
Pro Pavement Services Ltd
Prostar Concrete
Remax Escarpment Realty Inc
Runaso Rv Service
Sarah Nicole Branding & Marketing
Serenity Hearing
Shakespeare Restaurant
Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic
Sheraton Hamilton Hotel
Skyline Shades
Soma Path
Soundbox Productions
Structured Restoration
Terence Webster Design Associates
The Barracks Inn
The Epic Builders
The Roofing Master
Titan Mortgage Group
Two Small Men With Big Hearts
Ultimate Hot Pilates & Yoga
Winegard Ford
York1
Learn more about 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-hamilton-consumer-choice-award-winners-1149840