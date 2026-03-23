Announcing the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Hamilton region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HAMILTON AWARD RECIPIENTS

Acadia Floor & Decor

FLOORING RETAILER

www.acadiafloors.ca ACF Surfaces Inc

COUNTERTOPS

www.acfsurfaces.com Alcor Elevator

ELEVATORS, LIFTS & RAMPS - INSTALLATION & SERVICE

www.alcorelevator.com Amf Tiles & Contracting

TILE CONTRACTOR

www.amfcontractinginc.com Ami Meal Cafe

RESTAURANTS - KOREAN

www.amimealcafe.com Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology

COLLEGE - CAREER & BUSINESS

www.andersoncollege.com Baskets 'N' Bundles

GIFT BASKETS

www.basketsnbundles.ca BBM Business Systems

OFFICE EQUIPMENT

www.bbmbusiness.com Beauty Paws Pet Mobile

PET GROOMING

www.facebook.com/beautypaw/ Boonstra Heating & Air Conditioning

HVAC

www.boonstraright-time.ca Campbell Glass & Mirror

GLASS & MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE

www.campbellglass.ca Commissionaires Hamilton

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.commissionaires.ca/en/ Cruzz Construction

CONSTRUCTION - GENERAL CONTRACTOR

https://cruzzconstruction.com/ Findlay Personal Injury Lawyers

LAWYER - PERSONAL INJURY

www.findlaylaw.ca Fourth Avenue Medical Aesthetics

DAY SPA

www.fourthaveaesthetics.ca Fred Astaire Dance Studio

BALLROOM DANCING

www.hamiltonfredastairedance.ca Ganvas Events

PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS

www.ganvasevents.ca Gemstone Window Cleaning

WINDOW CLEANING

www.gemstonewindowcleaning.com Grant Painting Group

PAINTING CONTRACTOR

www.grantpaintinggroup.com Haldimand Motors

AUTOMOBILE DEALER- PRE OWNED

www.haldimandmotors.com Home Sweet Home Inspections

HOME INSPECTIONS

www.homesweethomeinspections.ca Ideal Siding

SIDING

www.idealsiding.com J&J Investments & Property Management Corp

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.jjinvestmentspropertymanagement.com JESSICA DESIGN

GRAPHIC & WEB DESIGN

www.jessicadesign.ca Jm Plumbing Care Inc

PLUMBING FIXTURES

www.jmplumbingcare.com John The Plumber

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

www.johntheplumber.ca/hamilton/ Kenedy Stairs

STAIRS & RAILINGS

www.kenedystairs.com Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/hamilton Linde Truck & Trailer

TRUCK SERVICE & REPAIR

www.lindetrucktrailer.ca Lint Check

HOME HAZARD PREVENTION

www.lintcheck.com Losani Homes

HOME BUILDER

www.losanihomes.com Metro Contract Management

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT

www.metrocontracting.ca MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/hamilton-downtown Modern Vision Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.modernvisionphotography.com Northern Prime Compressed Air

COMPRESSORS

www.northernprimecompressedair.com Ontario Concrete Raising

CONCRETE RAISING AND REPAIR

www.ontarioconcreteraising.com Ontario Pest Prevention

PEST CONTROL

www.ontariopestprevention.com Panorama Windows and Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.panoramawindows.ca Paradigm Fleet Services

AUTOMOTIVE FINANCING & LEASING

www.paradigmfleet.ca Paramount Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR

www.paramountlandscaping.ca Pro Pavement Services Ltd

PAVING CONTRACTOR

www.propavement.com Prostar Concrete

DECORATIVE CONCRETE

www.prostarconcrete.ca Remax Escarpment Realty Inc

REAL ESTATE-RESIDENTIAL

www.remaxescarpment.com Runaso Rv Service

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES SERVICES

www.runasorv.ca Sarah Nicole Branding & Marketing

DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

www.sarahnicolevm.com Serenity Hearing

HEARING SERVICES

www.serenityhearing.ca Shakespeare Restaurant

RESTAURANT - STEAKHOUSE RESTAURANT

www.shakespeares.ca Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic

DENTURIST

www.hamiltondenturist.ca Sheraton Hamilton Hotel

HOTELS

www.sheratonhamilton.com Skyline Shades

WINDOW TREATMENTS COVERINGS

www.skylineshades.ca Soma Path

YOGA STUDIO

www.somapath.org Soundbox Productions

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.soundboxpro.com Structured Restoration

FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION

www.structuredrestoration.com Terence Webster Design Associates

OFFICE FURNITURE

https://twebsterdesign.ca/ The Barracks Inn

BED AND BREAKFAST

www.thebarracksinn.com The Epic Builders

CUSTOM HOME BUILDER

www.theepicbuilders.ca The Roofing Master

ROOFING

www.theroofingmaster.ca Titan Mortgage Group

MORTGAGES

www.titanmortgages.ca Two Small Men With Big Hearts

MOVING COMPANIES

www.twosmallmen.com Ultimate Hot Pilates & Yoga

PILATES STUDIO

www.ultimatehpy.com Winegard Ford

AUTOMOTIVE DEALER

www.winegardford.com York1

WASTE MANAGEMENT & BIN RENTALS

www.york1.com

Learn more about 2026 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-hamilton-consumer-choice-award-winners-1149840