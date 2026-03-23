NIAGARA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Niagara region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners.
NIAGARA AWARD RECIPIENTS
ABC Daycare
Beauty Paws Pet Mobile
Campbell Glass & Mirror
Captivate Photo+Cinema
CMH Auto Superstore
Commissionaires Hamilton
Employment Professionals Canada
Fortius Physiotherapy and Wellness Niagara
Haldimand Motors
Home Sweet Home Inspections
Linde Truck & Trailer
Lint Check
Losani Homes
MNP Ltd.
Modern Vision Photography
Ontario Concrete Raising
Panorama Windows and Doors
Paradisus Window Cleaning
Paramount Landscaping
Parkway Towing Inc.
Proseal Waterproofing & Contracting Inc.
Remax Escarpment Realty Inc
Serenity Hearing
Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc.
Soundbox Productions
Structured Restoration
Terence Webster Design Associates
The Super Plumber
Titan Mortgage Group
Two Small Men With Big Hearts
Learn more about 2026 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-niagara-consumer-choice-award-winners-1149843