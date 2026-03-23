Announcing the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the London region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners.
LONDON AWARD RECIPIENTS
AA Advantage Doors
Advantage Hosting
All-City Dent Repair
AM Group Exteriors
Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
Angels Diner
ANL Bookkeeping & Payroll Solutions Inc.
Artcal Graphics & Printing
Arva Appliance Centre
AWL Partners
Bath Fitter
Bellamere Winery and Event Centre
Benny's Irrigation
Bentley Hearing
Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre
Blossoms ECE Centre
Bluestone Properties
Budget Blinds
Camp Shake-A-Paw
Canadian ESL Centre
Cappadocia Breakfast & Cafe
Carmen Dawdy Paralegal Services
Casey's Creative Kitchens
Central Optometry
Chop Steakhouse
City Lightz
Create Balance Pilates Studio
Dance Extreme Inc
Dentalign Orthodontics
Downtown Auto Glass
Dr. Bo Li and Laser Eye and Aesthetics
Efthimakis Insurance Agency Inc - Desjardins Insurance
Eivans Barbershop
Elegance Schools Inc
Elgin Roofing
Elmira Stove Works
EPIC Recovery
Event Vibes
Family Law Group
Fayez Spa
Ferrari Concrete
Flatout Flooring
Forever Homes
G&S Woodworking
Gold Level Contracting
Greentech Painting
Heritage Renovations Windows and Doors
HRM Photography
Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.
Investigation Solution Services INC
Istanbul Furniture
Jacob's Crystal Clear Window Cleaning Inc
JD Interlocking
Jeff Krieger - TMG - The Mortgage Group (OMAC Division)
Jova Medical
Junction Beats School of Music
Katsu Express
KatsuMe Restaurant
Larlyn Property Management Ltd.
Lasik MD
London Awnings
London Bath Centre
London X-Ray Associates
M&T Printing Group
Metropolitan Maintenance
Michael D Schultz & Associates
Michael Romeo Hair
Music Central Entertainment
Naturopathically Fit
Nieman Market Design
Nothers The Award Store
Oakridge Animal Clinic/Oak West Animal Clinic
Olympic Tree Care
Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc
Opal Building Co.
Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited
Peter Inch & Associates Heating + Air Conditioning
Pillar Restoration
Pioneer Family Pools
Platinum Decks Limited
Pro Function Health Care Team
Pro Scaffold Inc
Railway City Improv
Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC
Renovation Professionals Inc. Reno Pro/Basement Boss London
Security Concepts
Southwest Pet
Sprint Moving Service
Stretch Health Canada - London Riverbend
Sylvan Learning of London
tbk
That Metal Guy
The London Steam
The Next Level VR
TMC Pharmacy
VasoHealth Osteopathy
Wagler Mini Barns
Western Driving Academy
Wilson Transmission
Your Neighbourhood Camp
Learn more about 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-london-consumer-choice-award-winners-1149916