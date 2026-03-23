Announcing the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the London region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners.

LONDON AWARD RECIPIENTS

AA Advantage Doors

GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS

www.aaadvantagedoors.com Advantage Hosting

WEB HOSTING

www.advantagehosting.ca All-City Dent Repair

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP / PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR

www.allcitydents.com AM Group Exteriors

INSULATION CONTRACTOR

www.amgroupexteriors.ca Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology

COLLEGE - CAREER & BUSINESS

www.andersoncollege.com Angels Diner

RESTAURANTS - FAMILY DINING

www.angelslondon.com ANL Bookkeeping & Payroll Solutions Inc.

BOOKKEEPING & PAYROLL SERVICES

www.anlbookkeeping.ca Artcal Graphics & Printing

SIGNS

www.artcal.com Arva Appliance Centre

HOME APPLIANCE SALES

www.arvaappliances.com AWL Partners

COACHING SERVICES

www.awlpartners.com Bath Fitter

BATHROOM REMODELLING

www.bathfitter.com Bellamere Winery and Event Centre

WEDDING VENUES

www.bellamere.com Benny's Irrigation

IRRIGATION SYSTEMS

www.bennysirrigation.ca Bentley Hearing

HEARING SERVICES

www.bentleyhearing.com Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre

HOTEL

www.lamplighterinn.ca Blossoms ECE Centre

DAYCARE

www.blossomschildcare.com Bluestone Properties

OFFICE SPACE RENTAL AGENCY

www.bluestoneproperties.com Budget Blinds

WINDOW COVERINGS

www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/london-on Camp Shake-A-Paw

PET TRAINING / DOG DAYCARE

www.campshakeapaw.com Canadian ESL Centre

SCHOOLS - LANGUAGE

www.canadianeslcentre.com Cappadocia Breakfast & Cafe

RESTAURANTS - BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

www.thecappa.ca Carmen Dawdy Paralegal Services

PARALEGAL SERVICES

www.carmendawdyparalegal.ca Casey's Creative Kitchens

KITCHEN REMODELER

www.caseyskitchens.com Central Optometry

OPTICIANS / OPTOMETRISTS

www.centraloptometry.com Chop Steakhouse

STEAKHOUSE RESTAURANT

www.chop.ca City Lightz

LIGHTING STORE

www.citylightz.ca Create Balance Pilates Studio

PILATES STUDIO

www.createbalance.ca Dance Extreme Inc

SCHOOL - DANCE

www.danceextreme.com Dentalign Orthodontics

ORTHODONTISTS

www.dentalign.ca Downtown Auto Glass

AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR

www.downtownautoglass.ca Dr. Bo Li and Laser Eye and Aesthetics

OPHTHALMOLOGIST / OPHTHALMOLOGY

www.lasereyeandaesthetics.com Efthimakis Insurance Agency Inc - Desjardins Insurance

HOME AUTO LIFE COMMERCIAL

www.protectedbymiranda.com Eivans Barbershop

BARBER SHOP

https://www.ccaward.com/award-winners/london-greater-region/best-barber-shop/eivans-barbershop/ Elegance Schools Inc

SCHOOL - HAIR DRESSING & ESTHETICS

www.eleganceschools.on.ca Elgin Roofing

ROOFING

www.elginroofing.ca Elmira Stove Works

FIREPLACE SALES & SERVICE

www.elmirastoveworks.ca EPIC Recovery

ADDICTION TREATMENT

www.epicrecovery.ca Event Vibes

PARTY EQUIPMENT RENTAL

www.eventvibes.ca Family Law Group

LAWYER - FAMILY LAW

www.familylawgroup.ca Fayez Spa

DAY SPA

www.fayezspa.com Ferrari Concrete

CONCRETE CONTRACTORS

www.ferrariconcrete.com Flatout Flooring

FLOORING

www.flatoutflooring.ca Forever Homes

HOME BUILDERS

www.foreverhomes.ca G&S Woodworking

CABINETRY / MILLWORK

www.gandswoodworking.com Gold Level Contracting

FULL HOME REMODELLING

www.goldlevelcontracting.com Greentech Painting

PAINTING CONTRACTOR

www.greentechpainting.com Heritage Renovations Windows and Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.heritagerenovations.com HRM Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.hrmphotography.com Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

www.hydeparkplumbing.ca Investigation Solution Services INC

INVESTIGATORS

www.investigationsolutionservices.ca Istanbul Furniture

FURNITURE RETAILERS

www.istanbulfurniture.ca Jacob's Crystal Clear Window Cleaning Inc

WINDOW CLEANING

www.jacobswindowcleaning.ca JD Interlocking

INTERLOCKING STONE

www.jdinterlocking.com Jeff Krieger - TMG - The Mortgage Group (OMAC Division)

MORTGAGE BROKER

www.jeffkrieger.ca Jova Medical

COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.jovamedicalaesthetics.com Junction Beats School of Music

SCHOOL - MUSIC

www.junctionbeats.com Katsu Express

RESTAURANTS - JAPANESE

www.katsu-express.ca KatsuMe Restaurant

RESTAURANTS - KOREAN

www.katsume.ca Larlyn Property Management Ltd.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.larlyn.com Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/london London Awnings

CANOPIES AND AWNINGS

www.londonawnings.com London Bath Centre

PLUMBING FIXTURES SUPPLIER

www.londonbathcentre.ca London X-Ray Associates

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS

www.lxa.on.ca/clinic-location/1657-dundas M&T Printing Group

PHOTOCOPY, PRINT & DIGITAL SERVICES

www.mtprint.com Metropolitan Maintenance

JANITORIAL SERVICES

www.metromaintenance.ca Michael D Schultz & Associates

ACCOUNTANTS - SMALL BUSINESS

www.hatherellschultz.com Michael Romeo Hair

HAIR SALON

www.michaelromeohair.com Music Central Entertainment

DJ SERVICES & AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.musiccentral.ca Naturopathically Fit

NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE

www.naturopathicallyfit.com Nieman Market Design

GARAGE DESIGN & CLOSET ORGANIZERS

www.niemanmarketdesign.com Nothers The Award Store

PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS

www.nothers.com Oakridge Animal Clinic/Oak West Animal Clinic

VETERINARIANS

www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com Olympic Tree Care

TREE SERVICES

www.olympictreecare.ca Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc

EAVESTROUGHS

www.onlyeavestroughs.com Opal Building Co.

GENERAL CONTRACTORS

www.opalbuilding.ca Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited

BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.paulpickering.com Peter Inch & Associates Heating + Air Conditioning

AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.peterinch.ca Pillar Restoration

FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION

www.pillar-restoration.ca Pioneer Family Pools

SWIMMING POOLS, CONTRACTORS, DEALERS & DESIGNERS

www.pioneerfamilypools.ca Platinum Decks Limited

DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR

www.platinumdecks.ca Pro Function Health Care Team

MEDICAL CLINIC - PRIVATE | SPORTS INJURY CLINIC

www.profunction.ca Pro Scaffold Inc

SCAFFOLDING

www.proscaffold.ca Railway City Improv

COMEDY CLUB/SCHOOL

www.railwaycityimprov.com Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW

www.raycullen.com Renovation Professionals Inc. Reno Pro/Basement Boss London

WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.myreno.pro Security Concepts

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.securityconcepts.ca Southwest Pet

PET & AQUARIUM CENTRE

www.southwestpet.ca Sprint Moving Service

MOVING COMPANIES

www.sprintmoving.ca Stretch Health Canada - London Riverbend

STRETCH THERAPY

www.stretchhealth.ca Sylvan Learning of London

TUTORING

www.sylvanlearning.com/locations/ca/on/london-tutoring/london/ tbk

WEB DESIGN

www.tbkcreative.com That Metal Guy

WASTE MANAGEMENT AND RECYCLING

www.thatmetalguy.ca The London Steam

CARPET & RUG CLEANING

www.thelondonsteamcleaning.com The Next Level VR

ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX

www.thenextlevelvr.ca TMC Pharmacy

INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE

www.tmcpharmacy.ca VasoHealth Osteopathy

OSTEOPATHY

www.vasohealthosteopathy.com Wagler Mini Barns

SHEDS, MINI BARNS & GAZEBOS

www.waglerminibarns.com Western Driving Academy

DRIVING SCHOOLS

www.westerndrivingacademy.com Wilson Transmission

AUTOMOBILE TRANSMISSION

www.wilsontransmission.ca Your Neighbourhood Camp

SUMMER CAMP

www.yourneighbourhoodcamp.ca

Learn more about 2026 London Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-london-consumer-choice-award-winners-1149916