Announcing the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Northern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NORTHERN ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

A Worthy Cookie

COOKIE SHOP

www.aworthycookie.ca Access Home Inspection Services Inc.

HOME INSPECTION

www.accesshomeinspection.ca Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning

DUCT CLEANING/AIR CONDITIONER & FURNACE CONTRACTOR

www.acclaimedfurnace.com Alberta Carpet Cleaning & Furnace Cleaning

CARPET & FURNACE CLEANING

www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca Assiff Law Office

LAWYER - PERSONAL INJURY

www.assifflaw.com Avonlea Photography Studio

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.avonleastudio.com Ayre & Oxford Inc.

PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT- COMMERCIAL

www.ayreoxford.com Bark Busters

PET TRAINING

www.barkbusters.ca Bath Fitter

BATHTUB REFINISHING & REMODELING

www.bathfitteralberta.ca Big Al's Aquarium Supercentres

PET AND AQUARIUM CENTRE

www.bigals.ca Calvin Realty - Edmonton & Area Real Estate Team

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TEAM

www.calvinrealty.ca Classic Landscapes

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS

www.classiclandscapes.com Closet Solutions & Organizers

CLOSET ORGANIZERS

www.closetsolutionsandorganizers.com Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Automobile Dealer - Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram

www.crosstownautocentre.com Darren Does That

WINDOW CLEANING

www.darrendoesthat.com Davies Property Management

PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT-RESIDENTIAL

www.daviesmanagement.com DRAW Designs Ltd.

HOME DESIGN

www.drawdesigns.ca Eldrick Upholstery + Interiors

UPHOLSTERS

www.eldrickinteriors.com Elite Promotional Marketing

PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS

www.elitepromomarketing.com EnviroShred Inc

Shredding Services

www.enviroshred.net European Institute of Esthetics, Esthetic & Laser Training Centre

School - Hair Dressing & Esthetics

eietrainingcentre.ca/cca Everlast Vinyl Fencing

FENCES

https://www.everlastvinylfencing.com/ Executive Drywall

DRYWALL CONTRACTOR

www.executivedrywall.ca Fort Sask Reno Inc.

Construction Consultants & Management

www.fortsaskreno.com Furnace Family Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.furnacefamily.com Furniture Superstore & ELM + IVY | Palliser Studio

FURNITURE - HOME, ACCENT & OFFICE | HOME FURNISHINGS, DESIGN AND ACCENTS

www.elmandivy.ca Gennaro Transport Training

DRIVING SCHOOL - TRUCK

www.gennaro.ca Gift It Up Inc

GIFT BASKETS

www.giftitup.ca Green Fox Windows and Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.greenfoxwindows.ca Grewal Immigration Services Ltd

IMMIGRATION CONSULTING

www.gisl.ca Grounds Crew Canada

SNOW REMOVAL

www.groundscrewcanada.com Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic

HEALTH FOOD STORES

www.healthmattersstore.ca Hear In Edmonton Inc

Hearing Services

www.hearinedmonton.ca In Step Physical Therapy

Physiotherapy

www.instepphysio.ca Inception Photo Booth

Photo Booth Rentals

www.inceptionphotobooth.com Independent Jewellers

JEWELLERS

www.independentjewellers.net Infinity Healthcare

HOME CARE SERVICES

www.infinityhealthcare.ca Inspired Method

BUSINESS COACH

www.inspiredmethod.com Irish Steve's Eavestroughing

EAVESTROUGHS

www.irishsteveseaves.ca J'Adore Dance

School - Dance

www.jadoredance.ca Junk Brothers Inc.

WASTE AND JUNK REMOVAL

www.junkbrothersinc.com K. Kuypers Construction Ltd.

Basement Waterproofing/Foundation Repair

www.kkuypersconstruction.com Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/edmonton-south Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities

Senior Care/ Retirement Residences

https://lifestyleoptions.ca/ Little Flowers Daycare, Preschool & OSC

DAYCARE

www.littleflowers-daycare.com Liv Real Estate

Real Estate Broker - Residential

www.livrealestate.ca MIC Medical Imaging

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS

www.mic.ca Miraculous Maids

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES

https://www.miraculousmaids.ca/ MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES

www.mnpdebt.ca/en Mobile Tutors

TUTORING

www.mobiletutors.ca Monarch Floors (1953) Inc.

CARPET & VINYL FLOORING

www.monarchfloors1953inc.com Money Mentors

CREDIT & DEBT COUNSELLING SERVICE

www.moneymentors.ca N&C Construction Renovation Ltd

Home Renovation Contractor

www.nc-construction.ca Nakatsui Dermasurgery Centre

HAIR REPLACEMENT/RESTORATION

www.drnakatsui.com ONS Driving School

DRIVING SCHOOLS

www.onsdrivingschool.ca Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic Corp.

NATUROPATIC MEDICINE

www.optimumwellnessclinic.ca Park Memorial Funeral Home

FUNERAL SERVICES

www.parkmemorial.com Peter B Mason Alberta Real Estate Lawyers

Lawyer - Real Estate

www.peterbmasonrealestatelawyer.com PROBEAUTY Group Inc

Esthetics/Beauty Supplier

www.pro-beauty.com/pages/cca-why-shop-at-probeauty-group Production World

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

https://productionworld.ca/ Q Filmz Media I Edmonton Video Production

Video Production Company

www.qfilmz.com Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.

COUNTERTOPS

www.quantumkitchen.ca Rally Subaru Edmonton

AUTOMOBILE DEALER - SUBARU

www.rallysubaruedmonton.com Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinics Edmonton

DERMATOLOGIST

www.rejuv.ca Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd.

DEMOLITION CONTRACTOR

www.revlyn.ca Robart Electrical Services Ltd.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

www.robartelectric.com Romaniuk Heating & Air Conditioning

HVAC

www.romaniukheatingac.com Scott Arthur Millwork & Cabinetry Ltd.

CABINET MAKER AND CARPENTRY/MILLWORK

www.scottarthurmillwork.com Second Chance CPR & First Aid

FIRST AID TRAINING

surehire.com Shajani CPA- Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors

ACCOUNTANTS-SMALL BUSINESS

www.shajani.ca Simpurgo Building Maintenance

JANITORIAL SERVICES

www.simpurgo.com Solace Psychology & Wellness

Counselling Services

www.solacewellness.ca Soul 2 Sole Massage & Wellness Clinic

MASSAGE THERAPY

www.soul2solestudio.com Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.

House Cleaning Services

www.sparkleandsheen.ca Spectrum Safety Services Inc.

SAFETY CONSULTANTS & TRAINING

www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca Sterling Homes

HOME BUILDER

www.sterlingedmonton.com Strategic Criminal Defence

CRIMINAL DEFENCE

www.strategiccriminaldefence.com Telsco Security Systems Inc

Alarm & Security Systems

www.telsco.com The Appliance Shop

HOME APPLIANCE SALES

www.theapplianceshop.ca The Coffee Connection Ltd.

COFFEE SERVICE & SUPPLY

www.thecoffeeconnection.ca The Foot Institute

PODIATRISTS/FOOT CLINIC

www.footinstitute.com The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-na/ The Lavender House

FLORISTS

www.thelavenderhouse.ca The Mover Guys

MOVING COMPANIES

www.moverguys.com The Posh Paw Pet Spa

PET GROOMING

www.poshpawpetspa.com Tile + Stone Source International

PORCELAIN & CERAMIC TILES

www.tilestonesource.com Twilite Music Services

DJ Services

www.twilitemusic.ca Urban Scaffolding

SCAFFOLDING

www.urbanscaffolding.com WELL Health Diagnostic Centres - MyHealth Centre

Private Healthcare Clinic

www.welldiagnostics.ca West Edmonton Hyundai

AUTOMOBILE DEALER - HYUNDAI

www.westedmontonhyundai.com/en Whyte Ave Landscape Supplies Ltd.

ARTIFICIAL GRASS

www.whyteavelandscaping.ca Zeno Renewables

SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

www.livezeno.com

Learn more about 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-northern-alberta-consumer-choice-award-winne-1149954