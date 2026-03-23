Announcing the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Northern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.
NORTHERN ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS
A Worthy Cookie
Access Home Inspection Services Inc.
Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning
Alberta Carpet Cleaning & Furnace Cleaning
Assiff Law Office
Avonlea Photography Studio
Ayre & Oxford Inc.
Bark Busters
Bath Fitter
Big Al's Aquarium Supercentres
Calvin Realty - Edmonton & Area Real Estate Team
Classic Landscapes
Closet Solutions & Organizers
Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Darren Does That
Davies Property Management
DRAW Designs Ltd.
Eldrick Upholstery + Interiors
Elite Promotional Marketing
EnviroShred Inc
European Institute of Esthetics, Esthetic & Laser Training Centre
Everlast Vinyl Fencing
Executive Drywall
Fort Sask Reno Inc.
Furnace Family Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing
Furniture Superstore & ELM + IVY | Palliser Studio
Gennaro Transport Training
Gift It Up Inc
Green Fox Windows and Doors
Grewal Immigration Services Ltd
Grounds Crew Canada
Health Matters Store & Wellness Clinic
Hear In Edmonton Inc
In Step Physical Therapy
Inception Photo Booth
Independent Jewellers
Infinity Healthcare
Inspired Method
Irish Steve's Eavestroughing
J'Adore Dance
Junk Brothers Inc.
K. Kuypers Construction Ltd.
Lasik MD
Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities
Little Flowers Daycare, Preschool & OSC
Liv Real Estate
MIC Medical Imaging
Miraculous Maids
MNP Ltd.
Mobile Tutors
Monarch Floors (1953) Inc.
Money Mentors
N&C Construction Renovation Ltd
Nakatsui Dermasurgery Centre
ONS Driving School
Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic Corp.
Park Memorial Funeral Home
Peter B Mason Alberta Real Estate Lawyers
PROBEAUTY Group Inc
Production World
Q Filmz Media I Edmonton Video Production
Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.
Rally Subaru Edmonton
Rejuvenation Dermatology Clinics Edmonton
Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd.
Robart Electrical Services Ltd.
Romaniuk Heating & Air Conditioning
Scott Arthur Millwork & Cabinetry Ltd.
Second Chance CPR & First Aid
Shajani CPA- Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors
Simpurgo Building Maintenance
Solace Psychology & Wellness
Soul 2 Sole Massage & Wellness Clinic
Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.
Spectrum Safety Services Inc.
Sterling Homes
Strategic Criminal Defence
Telsco Security Systems Inc
The Appliance Shop
The Coffee Connection Ltd.
The Foot Institute
The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
The Lavender House
The Mover Guys
The Posh Paw Pet Spa
Tile + Stone Source International
Twilite Music Services
Urban Scaffolding
WELL Health Diagnostic Centres - MyHealth Centre
West Edmonton Hyundai
Whyte Ave Landscape Supplies Ltd.
Zeno Renewables
Learn more about 2026 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-northern-alberta-consumer-choice-award-winne-1149954