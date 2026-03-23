Atcom Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Telephone Systems Sales & Service in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Atcom has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Telephone Systems Sales & Service category, highlighting its reputation for delivering reliable, high quality communication solutions to businesses across the region. This recognition reflects Atcom's commitment to solving common challenges in business communications and providing dependable service that organizations can trust.

Atcom stands out in the industry for its unique approach to business phone systems, focusing on performance, reliability and clarity. While many providers rely on shared internet connections that can lead to dropped calls and inconsistent quality, Atcom addresses these issues directly by offering a dedicated connection exclusively for cloud-based phone systems. This ensures that voice communications remain stable, clear and uninterrupted, even during peak usage.

Businesses today depend on seamless communication to operate efficiently, and Atcom's solutions are designed to meet that need. By eliminating the limitations often associated with traditional VoIP services, the company provides a level of consistency and call quality that supports day to day operations without disruption. This focus on reliability has made Atcom a preferred partner for organizations looking for dependable communication infrastructure.

In addition to advanced technology, Atcom is known for its client focused approach. The team works closely with each business to understand its communication requirements and recommend solutions tailored to its operations. This hands-on, problem-solving mindset ensures that clients receive systems that are not only effective but also aligned with their long-term goals.

Atcom's continued success is rooted in its ability to anticipate and resolve the challenges businesses face with communication systems. By prioritizing clarity, uptime and service quality, the company delivers solutions that enhance productivity and provide peace of mind.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a proud achievement for the team. "We are honoured to be recognized in the Telephone Systems Sales & Service category," said the team at Atcom. "Our mission has always been to provide reliable, high quality communication solutions that businesses can depend on. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and our ongoing commitment to excellence."

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and maintain strong customer satisfaction. For Atcom, this recognition reinforces its position as a trusted provider of business phone systems in Southern Alberta.

Organizations seeking reliable, high performance communication solutions are invited to discover how Atcom's dedicated approach can support their business operations.

About Atcom

Atcom provides business phone systems and communication solutions in Southern Alberta, with a focus on delivering clear, reliable and uninterrupted service. By offering a dedicated connection for cloud-based phone systems, Atcom ensures high quality voice communication that is not impacted by shared internet usage. With a client focused approach and a commitment to solving common VoIP challenges, Atcom delivers dependable solutions tailored to the needs of modern businesses. To learn more, visit www.atcomsystems.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atcom-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-telephone-s-1149970