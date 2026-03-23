TaxBandits Partners with Protection Plus to Provide 940 and 941 Filers with $1 Million in Tax Protection

The partnership expands TaxBandits' post-submission support by offering up to $1,000,000 in services to resolve IRS notices, inquiries, and audits through its Protection Plus program.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, partnered with Protection Plus to provide tax protection services on March 20, 2026.

"We're committed to creating a simplified and compliant filing process, and we recognize that support shouldn't end after a return is filed," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "By partnering with Protection Plus, we're further extending support beyond submission to protect our users for the entire process, including IRS audits."

The partnership extends TaxBandits' post-submission support by providing $1 Million Tax Protection from Protection Plus, giving users support that extends well beyond filing.

Protection Plus is available to users who e-file Forms 940 and 941 by their respective filing deadlines.

Services included in the Protection Plus program are designed to support users through the entire resolution process after an IRS notice is received. These services include the evaluation and professional review of all related IRS correspondence, drafting correspondence to the IRS, assisting in IRS agent telephone discussions and tax debt relief when applicable.

When necessary, Protection Plus will provide representation before the IRS, including attorney representation in federal tax court when appropriate. This dedicated support ensures accurate and authorized advocacy for the filer, providing the confidence they deserve.

Protection Plus provides up to $1,000,000 in services from their team of enrolled agents (EAs) and certified public accountants (CPAs).

This partnership extends TaxBandits' existing post-submission support, which includes free corrections and retransmissions, as well as a money-back guarantee for returns that cannot be accepted or for duplicate forms. Providing Protection Plus services builds on that commitment by supporting users through the complex IRS notice process.

Protection Plus is a tax resolution and identity theft service provider that partners with more than 50,000 tax professionals and their clients.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 certified and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Director of Marketing, Rachel Leduc at rachelleduc@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-partners-with-protection-plus-to-provide-940-and-941-f-1150392