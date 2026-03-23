esp, Inc. Expands to North Carolina, Launching New Community in the Piedmont Triad

Expansion brings esp's 40-year model of transformative experiences and lifelong support to families with disabilities across the region.

HIGH POINT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Extra Special People, Inc. (esp) , a leading nonprofit dedicated to creating transformative experiences for people of all abilities, is proud to announce its new location in High Point, North Carolina. This is the organization's first site outside the state of Georgia in the organization's 40-year history. This landmark moment brings esp's proven model of experiences, support, and purpose to families across the Triad region, including High Point, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro.

For four decades, esp has empowered people with disabilities and their families through year-round programs, summer camp, family support, and meaningful employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Today, esp serves more than 1,200 participants annually across four Georgia communities, with impact accelerating as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary.

"Reaching our 40-year milestone while expanding into our first new state is nothing short of extraordinary," said Laura Hope Whitaker , CEO of esp. "For the last four decades, we have seen the power of belonging in creating communities of belonging. I am so proud of the work that has been done over the last 18 months by parents and supporters in High Point as they have shown that this community is ready for an esp. This incredible moment is both a celebration of our foundation and a bold step toward our future. It's the focus on giving families joy, connection, and purpose that define esp."

A New Chapter for the Triad

The Triad expansion marks the culmination of growing demand from families and partners across the region seeking esp's unique support system. With its newest site based in High Point, esp will collaborate throughout the full Triad area to bring transformative programming, family resources, and employment pathways to life.

Salem Kirby, a Winston-Salem local and passionate advocate for families in the disability community, serves as the Executive Director of esp in High Point. "As a member of the Triad community, I know firsthand the tremendous need and the incredible potential that exists here," said Kirby. "Families are longing for year-round support, opportunities for connection, and a place where both children and adults can truly thrive. It is the honor of a lifetime to bring esp's mission to my hometown and to build something powerful and lasting for this community."



A Community-Driven Beginning

Over the past several years, communities across the nation have sought esp's expansion, reflecting a widespread need for programming that supports individuals with disabilities throughout their lifespan. The Triad region demonstrated a unique readiness, enthusiasm, and shared belief in esp's mission to uplift families and strengthen community culture.

The new esp site serving the Piedmont Triad will have pop-up programs, family engagement events, volunteer opportunities, and will be actively seeking partnerships with local organizations, schools, and service providers to maximize opportunities for the disability community in the Piedmont Triad.

A Joyful Triad Site Launch Week: March 23-27

To officially welcome the Piedmont Triad community into the esp family, the organization will host a Launch Week filled with celebrations across High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem. Families, partners, and community members are invited to experience esp firsthand through pop-up programs, meet-and-greet opportunities, and visits from Java Joy , esp's beloved mobile coffee cart powered by adults of all abilities serving joy - one cup at a time.

The week will also include special events for families interested in joining esp programs, along with a book signing featuring esp CEO Laura Hope Whitaker and her newly released book, The Joy Exchange. The book offers a powerful invitation to rediscover connection, compassion, and joy by embracing the diverse abilities and experiences that enrich our communities. Learn more at laurahopewhitaker.com .

Monday

March 23 PUBLIC EVENT: Java Joy Coffee Experience

Pinnacle Bank - 9:00 AM

300 N Main St High Point, NC Tuesday

March 24 PUBLIC EVENT: Java Joy Coffee Experience

Crescent Ford - 10:00 AM

100 Old Winston Rd, High Point, NC 27265



PUBLIC EVENT: Java Joy Experience

Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company w/ The Run Club - 4:00 PM

772 Trade St NW, Winston Salem, NC Wednesday

March 25 PUBLIC EVENT: Java Joy Coffee Experience*

Congdon Yards - 9:00 - 10:30 AM

410 W English Rd Suite A251, High Point, NC 27262



*Possible appearance by the Mayor of High Point and the Carolina Core.



PUBLIC EVENT: Joy Parade** & Family Night

Stock & Grain - 5:30 - 7:30 PM

275 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262



** The Joy Exchange book signing and photos with the beloved Java Joy Joyristas. Friday

March 27 PUBLIC EVENT: Java Joy Coffee Experience

Ilderton Dodge - 10:00 AM

701 S Main St, High Point, NC 27260 Learn more & Get Involved with esp in the Piedmont Triad:

Follow Us: @esp.highpointnc

Donate, Volunteer, Receive Services from esp: www.espyouandme.org/high-point About esp (Extra Special People)

Extra Special People (esp) is a nonprofit organization based in Georgia that serves individuals with disabilities and their families through programs focused on connection, joy, and transformative community experiences. The organization serves more than 1,300 families across multiple Georgia communities, is expanding into its first out-of-state community in 2026, and drives national awareness through its growing brands Java Joy and SEEABILITY. Learn more at espyouandme.org and javajoy.org . Media Contact:

Carol Schierlmann

Extra Special People

Carol@espyouandme.org

828.455.6226 Extra Special PeopleCarol@espyouandme.org828.455.6226

SOURCE: esp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/esp-inc.-expands-to-north-carolina-launching-new-community-in-the-piedmont-triad-1150511