Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its ongoing drill program from 15,000 metres ("m") to 20,000m, provide an update on other exploration work on the project, and to provide a corporate update. Since the current program began in September 2025, the Company has drilled 11,968m. Results are pending for 23 holes representing 4,063m from the Tyro Main Zone, South Tyro, Sheep Trail, and Bull 8 targets.

Highlights:

Currently, there are three drill rigs at Gold Chain: two at the Tyro Main Zone and one testing and following up on step-out targets.

The fully funded drill program has been expanded to a minimum of 20,000m, and drilling is expected to continue at least until the end of May 2026, potentially resulting in additional metres drilled.

Permits have been received for the first Plan of Operations (POO #1) at Gold Chain, allowing for the planned deeper drilling at the Tyro Main Zone and below the high-grade zone at Northeast Tyro.

The Company has recently completed a CSAMT Survey and a Ground Gravity Survey at Gold Chain to improve targeting at multiple targets on the project, including the Frisco Graben.

Additional metres are allocated to following up on recent successes at step-out targets such as the newly defined Black Dyke and additional drilling at the Tyro Main zone, in support of the planned maiden resource.

"Thanks to the support of our shareholders through the recent financing, we are well-positioned to drill aggressively at Gold Chain and meet our dual goals for 2026: a maiden resource and a new discovery. Our primary focus is to deliver a maiden resource at the Tyro Main Zone. The Plan of Operations allows us to drill deeper and beneath the Tyro Main and Northeast Tyro zones and expand the high-grade zone to the northeast. While we have already achieved our secondary goal of making a discovery at one of our step-out targets with the recent success at Black Dyke, there are additional targets to follow up on and test. With the three rigs on site and a fully funded expanded program, investors can expect a steady flow of drill results over the next several months," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Gold Chain project showing geology, historical mines, and/or current prospects. Note the location of the Black Dyke prospect.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/289501_4a80d486d4d2b81a_002full.jpg

Geophysical Studies

The Company has recently completed a CSAMT (controlled source audio magnetotellurics) survey over the Tyro Northeast vein system and the Frisco Graben. A total of 9 lines were recorded, totalling 31,500 line-meters of data. Dipole spacing was 25 meters on three lines (L0, L200, and L400) and 50 meters on the remaining 6 lines. The program was designed to determine if the Tyro Northeast mineralized corridor is sufficiently resistive to be mappable by CSAMT and whether the base of the steam-generated clay-silica-hematite cap over the Frisco Graben can be identified and mapped with CSAMT. A preliminary analysis suggests that both goals were achieved.

A Ground Gravity Survey was conducted over the entire Gold Chain project area. The primary goal of this has been to identify the primary structures responsible for the broad dispersion of gold prospects and variable hydrothermal alteration across the district. Although the data processing and analysis are not yet complete, the results appear to identify major structures that likely had important roles in the distribution of Miocene volcanics and the movement of hydrothermal fluids.

These surveys, along with the aeromagnetic survey conducted in 2022, are being considered in light of hyperspectral, geochemical, mineralogical and structural studies conducted by West Point Gold to date. The insights gained from these studies, in conjunction with an aggressive drilling campaign, increase the Company's probability of discovery and success.

Equedia Marketing Engagement

West Point Gold has engaged Equedia Network Corp., an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, Equedia specializes in marketing, communications, media engagement and public awareness services within the mining and metals sector. Under a media and investor relations services agreement dated March 9, 2026, Equedia will provide communications, marketing and advisory services to the Company for a twelve-month term for a one-time fee of CAD$500,000, plus applicable taxes payable at the commencement of services.

The Company will not issue any securities to Equedia as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Equedia (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

The marketing agreement with Equedia is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289501

Source: West Point Gold Corp.