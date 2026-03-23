Named #28 on the 2026 Cyber 150 list of fastest-growing midsize cybersecurity companies, with 90% headcount growth

Secured enterprise customers across financial services, government, healthcare, technology and aviation while achieving 119% net revenue retention

Extended its open-source-rooted Extended Threat Management (XTM) platform with the general availability of OpenAEV for adversarial exposure validation

Filigran, the European open-source threat management company, today announced significant U.S. business momentum heading into RSA Conference 2026. The company grew North American annual recurring revenue nearly 4x year-over-year, added 29 new enterprise and government customers in the last year, and expanded its platform with the general availability of OpenAEV Enterprise Edition, establishing Filigran as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the market.

The growth reflects a broader market shift toward proactive, threat-informed defense. Organizations are moving beyond reactive alert triage to strategies that prioritize real cyber risk reduction, a trend accelerated by the rise of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) frameworks. Filigran's XTM platform, adopted by leading technology companies including Accenture and Rivian, is purpose-built for this shift by unifying threat intelligence with adversarial exposure validation.

"Security teams are not losing because they lack data, they're losing because they can't move fast enough from intelligence to action," said Samuel Hassine, co-founder and CEO of Filigran and former Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence at France's national cybersecurity agency (ANSSI). "That is the problem Filigran was built to solve. With the XTM platform, we've connected threat intelligence, adversarial validation and risk management into a single, AI-native platform. For the first time, security teams can continuously know their threats, test their defenses and prove their resilience, without switching tools."

Enterprise Momentum and Customer Expansion

Filigran's U.S. growth is anchored by enterprise adoption across regulated and high-security verticals. In the past year, the company secured customers spanning financial services, the U.S. federal government-including the FBI-healthcare, technology, commercial aviation and retail. Globally, the platform is trusted by organizations including the European Commission, Capgemini, Bouygues Telecom, EDF and ASRG.

Filigran achieved 119% net revenue retention, demonstrating that customers are expanding their use of the platform. Existing customers adopted additional XTM platform capabilities, with cross-sell and multi-year commitment expansions across the base.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian deployed Filigran's platform across its cybersecurity operations, achieving a 95% improvement in response times and an 88% reduction in mean time to detect threats over 12 months.

"OpenCTI has saved our CSOC several minutes per ticket," said Chris Mandich, Director of Cybersecurity Operations at Rivian. "When the team goes through hundreds of cases per day, this easily adds up to hours very quickly."

"The ability to turn intelligence into decisive action is a true competitive advantage. Filigran has given our teams the clarity and confidence to make faster, better-informed decisions, reducing our exposure to risk and allowing us to focus our resources where they matter most," said Chris Novak, fmr Vice President, Global Cybersecurity Solutions, Verizon Business. "They lead with a customer-centric approach that delivers not only security outcomes, but also enables organizations to move forward with confidence."

Independent Recognition

Filigran's growth trajectory earned independent recognition from multiple industry sources:

2026 Cyber 150: Included in the top 30 of the 2026 Cyber 150 list, compiled by independent analyst Richard Stiennon using IT-Harvest Dashboard data. The list identifies the 150 fastest-growing midsize cybersecurity companies (50-500 employees) based on headcount growth, with zero vendor interaction. Filigran was recognized for 90% growth in 2025 and was also part of the Cyber 150 for the second year in a row.

Included in the top 30 of the 2026 Cyber 150 list, compiled by independent analyst Richard Stiennon using IT-Harvest Dashboard data. The list identifies the 150 fastest-growing midsize cybersecurity companies (50-500 employees) based on headcount growth, with zero vendor interaction. Filigran was recognized for 90% growth in 2025 and was also part of the Cyber 150 for the second year in a row. G2 Leader: OpenCTI was named a Leader in the G2 Winter 2026 Threat Intelligence Grid Report, based on user satisfaction and market presence.

Platform Innovation: From Threat Intelligence to Extended Threat Management

Filigran continued to expand its XTM platform in 2025, extending beyond its roots in cyber threat intelligence to deliver a unified approach to proactive security:

OpenAEV Enterprise Edition (General Availability): Filigran launched the industry's first open-source, threat-informed adversarial exposure validation solution. Tightly integrated with OpenCTI, OpenAEV enables security teams to build attack scenarios based on prioritized threat intelligence and the MITRE ATT&CK framework, validate defenses across technical, human and business risk domains, and close the loop from insight to remediation.

Filigran launched the industry's first open-source, threat-informed adversarial exposure validation solution. Tightly integrated with OpenCTI, OpenAEV enables security teams to build attack scenarios based on prioritized threat intelligence and the MITRE ATT&CK framework, validate defenses across technical, human and business risk domains, and close the loop from insight to remediation. OpenCTI Enhancements: Major updates included expanded AI capabilities, from AI-assisted threat feed ingestion to a natural-language query chatbot, along with Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs) for geography and industry-specific threat prioritization, and an expanded library of 300+ integrations across the security stack.

Major updates included expanded AI capabilities, from AI-assisted threat feed ingestion to a natural-language query chatbot, along with Priority Intelligence Requirements (PIRs) for geography and industry-specific threat prioritization, and an expanded library of 300+ integrations across the security stack. XTM Hub: Filigran launched XTM Hub, a free, open resource center that provides custom dashboards, attack scenarios, integrations and community instances, reinforcing the company's community-first ethos.

Filigran launched XTM Hub, a free, open resource center that provides custom dashboards, attack scenarios, integrations and community instances, reinforcing the company's community-first ethos. Filigran Academy: A new interactive training platform for security professionals to develop XTM expertise, from beginner to advanced.

Open-Source Community and Practitioner Trust

Filigran's commercial growth is rooted in one of the largest open-source threat intelligence communities in the world. OpenCTI is used by more than 6,000 organizations globally, supported by a Slack community of over 6,500 members and a growing ecosystem of more than 300 connectors built by both Filigran and the community.

This practitioner-driven foundation gives Filigran a product development feedback loop and go-to-market engine that purely commercial competitors cannot replicate. Enterprise customers benefit from open-source transparency with no vendor lock-in, while gaining access to enterprise-grade SaaS, support and advanced capabilities.

Scaling for Growth

To support its rapid expansion, Filigran grew its U.S. team by 77% over the past 12 months, bringing its North American headcount to 43, while maintaining zero voluntary attrition. The company appointed Dave Giles as Chief Customer Officer in February 2026 to lead customer success. On the partner side, Filigran adopted a partner-first go-to-market strategy, with partner-attached revenue growing 200% year-over-year and 35 new channel and technology partners signed globally.

Looking Ahead

Filigran enters 2026 backed by more than $100 million in total funding, including a $58 million Series C round led by Eurazeo with support from Deutsche Telekom, Accel and Insight Partners. The company's priorities for the year ahead include continued enterprise growth and expansion in North America alongside international expansion into new markets, including Japan.

Filigran will be exhibiting at RSA Conference 2026, March 23-26, at booth N-5786 in San Francisco, with live demos of the full XTM platform. To book a private meeting or demo, visit filigran.io/meeting-request-rsac-2026.

About Filigran

Filigran, a cybersecurity company founded in 2022, offers open-source, AI-powered solutions covering end-to-end threat intelligence management, attack simulation, and security posture validation. Its platforms are trusted by over 6,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more: Website Blog LinkedIn

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