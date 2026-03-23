Brings total capital raised since inception to $9B as firm doubles down on growth-stage software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses

Lead Edge has built a distinctive LP network in growth equity, with 700-plus industry executives and operators who serve as active investors

Lead Edge Capital, a leading growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and technology-enabled businesses, today announced the closing of Fund VII with $3.5 billion in commitments. The fund was oversubscribed and is the firm's largest fund to date, bringing Lead Edge's total capital raised since inception to $9 billion.

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(L-R: Mitchell Green, Brian Neider, Nimay Mehta)

Lead Edge will target making private equity investments between $50 million to $400 million per portfolio company, targeting software, internet, and technology-enabled businesses. The firm seeks to make both minority and majority investments across sectors in growth-stage companies with strong revenue growth, high gross margins, and recurring revenue that meets the firm's 'Lead Edge 8' investment criteria.

"The interest in Fund VII reflects the LP network and track record we have built over 15 years, and our continued commitment to being a helpful partner to every company that we invest in," said Mitchell Green, Founder and Managing Partner of Lead Edge Capital. "What has always set us apart is our LP network and what makes it truly differentiated is that these are not passive investors, they are active advisors who have run some of the world's most successful businesses. Everyone says they have a network. Fund VII is what happens when you spend 15 years building one that actually works."

Investors in companies such as Asana, Toast, Duo Security, ClickHouse, Grafana, LiveView Technologies (LVT), Spotify, EquipmentShare, SafeSend, and Wise, Lead Edge partners with growth-stage software, internet, consumer, and tech-enabled service businesses with exceptional management teams and where they can leverage their LP network to add meaningful value. Lead Edge has spent 15 years methodically building its expansive LP network, growing from 80 LPs in Fund I to more than 700 today.

This network of founders, CEOs, and C-suite executives spans sector, geography, and functional expertise and is constantly leveraged to connect portfolio companies with the customers, talent, and advisors needed to seek accelerated growth. The network is utilized at every stage of the investment lifecycle from sourcing and diligence to customer introductions, board development, and recruiting. Since inception, Lead Edge has facilitated nearly 17,000 introductions between its LP network and portfolio companies. LPs include individuals from organizations, including Charles Schwab, Capital One, Dell, Disney, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Intuit, Autodesk, Unilever, and many others.

"What makes Lead Edge uniquely amazing is their LP network and the way they can activate them for us," said Raj Dutt, co-founder and CEO, Grafana Labs. "For most founders, LPs are just an abstract concept, but at Lead Edge they're a core part of the value. When we've needed to move fast on a new customer or candidate, Lead Edge has hustled and come back with multiple angles for us to pursue to get to the right person. That's been true from our Series A through today."

"From day one, Lead Edge came in deeply prepared and knowledgeable about our business and industry," said Steve Dusablon, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at SafeSend (acquired by Thomson Reuters). "They activated their LP network on our behalf, and we saw firsthand how effective it could be. They've surrounded us with some of the smartest, hardest-working people we've encountered, and it's been an exceptional partnership."

The firm's portfolio spans both venture-backed companies and bootstrapped, founder-owned businesses where Lead Edge is often the first institutional investor. The firm will continue its focus on investing primarily in private companies, with a flexible mandate. Last year, Lead Edge opened its first international office in London, strengthening the firm's presence in Europe and building on a track record of investments in leading European companies including BlaBlaCar, Clearscore, Spotify, Wise, Stowe Family Law, and Yousign, among others.

About Lead Edge Capital

Lead Edge Capital is a $9 billion growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and tech- enabled businesses globally. The firm has invested in a number of major software and internet companies around the world, including Alibaba Group, Arrive Logistics, Asana, Azul Systems, Bazaarvoice, Clearscore, Duo Security, Grafana, Holistiplan, LiveView Technologies, SafeSend, Toast, Wise, and Yousign. One of the main drivers of Lead Edge's success is its unique investor base, a network of 700+ executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world's most successful companies. In addition to providing flexible capital, Lead Edge leverages this global advisory group to connect portfolio companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate growth. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, London and Santa Barbara.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements within this press release are from executives of portfolio companies of Lead Edge Capital and are considered an "endorsement" as that term is defined under Rule 206(4)-1 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. No compensation, either directly or indirectly, was provided in exchange for such endorsement. There is a potential conflict of interest in a portfolio company providing an endorsement, as an investment in a fund, may indirectly benefit such portfolio company.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security or of any fund or account that Lead Edge Capital manages or offers. Any use of adjectives or superlatives included herein are our good faith opinions including but not limited to the use of language such as "exhaustive," "superior," or "enhanced," and should not be construed as material statements of fact. Further, others may not agree with our opinions.

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Contacts:

media@leadedgecapital.com