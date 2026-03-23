JD.com Announces European Brand Partnerships at Alimentaria Barcelona

JD.com debuts at the landmark 50th anniversary of Alimentaria Barcelona, showcasing a dual-track strategy for global brands cooperation.

Partnerships signed with premium European brands, including BayMar, to facilitate their entry into the Chinese market via JINGDONG Cross-border.

European retail presence strengthened through Joybuy, driving retail innovation across the continent.

Empowering Brands via the "10 Billion GigaGrowth Plan"

At the heart of its showcase, JD.com highlighted the "10 Billion GigaGrowth Plan," an ambitious initiative launched in 2025 aimed at introducing 1,000 new international brands to China over the next three years to achieve a cumulative sales target of RMB10 billion (USD$1.4bn). While Alimentaria attracts a diverse range of global participants, JD.com's cross-border import platform, JINGDONG Cross-border, is focusing on three core strategic actions to empower these partners: promoting Centennial Brands, expanding JD.com's National Pavilion program, and stepping up a Global Goods Recruitment drive to source trending, high-quality products worldwide.

"Our mission is to simplify the complexity of entering the Chinese market," said a spokesperson for JINGDONG Cross-border. "Our end-to-end support, from logistics and marketing, to operations, helps ensure premium international products can scale with precision and speed. Consumers in China are discerning, they increasingly prioritize quality, variety, and authentic heritage from the brands they choose. This is why we are targeting to introduce 1,000 new brands worldwide."

For international sellers, JINGDONG Logistics, JD.com's logistics arm, provides an integrated bonded solution, managing everything from port pickup and customs to nationwide doorstep delivery across China. By overseeing the full B2C journey, JD.com ensures premium goods arrive in perfect condition, helping brands build lasting trust with consumers.

Strengthening the Spain-China Economic Bridge

Ernesto Negredo Pascual, Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of Spain in China, highlighted the positive prospects for collaboration with JD.com, noting that the platform offers valuable opportunities to showcase Spanish excellence to the Chinese market. He emphasised the potential for continued synergies and joint promotional initiatives to help increase the visibility of Spanish brands and further support their growth on JD.com.

JD.com solidified its commitment at Alimentaria through a partnership signing with BayMar, a renowned Spanish food brand. This collaboration focuses on bringing premium canned seafood to Chinese consumers with maximum efficiency.

"Partnering with JD.com allows us to leverage world-class logistics and deepen consumer insights," said Javier Coll, Director of Operations at BayMar. "Their reputation for authenticity and their superior fulfillment network ensure that our products reach Chinese tables with the same quality and freshness they have in Spain."

To connect exhibition interests with JD.com's over 700 million active customers, the "Spanish Food & Drinks Festival" is launched online on JD.com at the same time. The campaign offers limited-time promotional trials and curated gift sets of Spanish wines and culinary specialties. By leveraging JD.com's extensive traffic and localized marketing channels, the festival effectively helps new arrivals of premium imported goods gain traction in China.

Driving Retail Innovation and Enhanced Shopping Experience in Europe

Beyond its cross-border capabilities, JD.com's European online retail brand, Joybuy, is now available in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It features a brand-led platform for both international and local brands, with direct sourcing from reputable global partners.

Supported by JoyExpress, its dedicated last-mile delivery service, Joybuy customers in select cities can enjoy "Double 11" delivery. This means orders placed by 11am arrive the same day before 11pm.

By integrating source procurement, global fulfillment, and local European retail, JD.com is building more efficient trade pathways at this milestone 50th edition of Alimentaria. As a leading importer and retailer, JD.com continues to support the global food and drinks industry by strengthening brand partnerships and ensuring that high-quality products from around the world are more accessible to professional buyers and household consumers alike.

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