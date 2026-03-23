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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
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2026 Reignwood Chengdu World Heritage Marathon Ignites Dujiangyan

Hosted by Chengdu Municipal People's Government and certified by Chinese Athletics Association, the event featured marathon (15,000 participants) and half marathon (20,000 participants), with registration surging 63.96% year-on-year. Chinese athletes claimed all top honors: Qi Liansheng won the men's full marathon in 2:17:55 and Yang Xinyun the women's in 2:35:59; Xie Dongsheng and Zhang Kaiqin took the half marathon titles with 1:08:23 and 1:18:30 respectively.

The race, themed "Cherish the Millennium Weir, Run into Spring", wove Dujiangyan's ancient relics and spring scenery into the track, with a new section across Qingcheng Bridge offering stunning Min River views. The visual identity, blending local cultural elements and three signature city colors, and the heritage-inspired medal stood out, alongside six limited cultural derivatives that were well-received.

As the exclusive operator, Beiao Group elevated the event into an international benchmark, driving cultural and sports integration. As a municipal-level sports event operation platform in Beijing, Beiao Group adheres to the development guidelines of "professionalization, marketization, branding and internationalization". It is committed to converting the capital's resource advantages into development momentum, turning event traffic into consumption growth, and translating professional event operation capabilities into brand influence, thus making positive contributions to advancing Beijing-Sichuan cooperation. Beyond sports, the marathon boosted Dujiangyan's economy, with merchants offering exclusive discounts to runners via their race bibs, fueling a boom in tourism, catering and accommodation.

Technological innovation was a highlight, with the AI agent QS-Claw integrating nine functions to realize full-link intelligent management. Meticulous support included 6 shuttle lines, over 5,000 volunteers, 25 medical stations, 99 mobile medical points, 28 ambulances and 130 AEDs, ensuring a safe and smooth experience. Unique on-track highlights like cultural performances and panda-themed booths added to the festive atmosphere, while lucky runners received handcrafted gifts from local students.

The marathon has become a powerful engine for Dujiangyan's development, upgrading its urban services and brand influence. The city extended an open invitation to global runners for the next year's race, promising another extraordinary running feast in the world heritage destination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939561/2026_Reignwood_Chengdu_World_Heritage_Marathon_Ignites_Dujiangyan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-reignwood-chengdu-world-heritage-marathon-ignites-dujiangyan-302721958.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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