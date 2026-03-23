EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Appoints Karina Nott as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSX-V: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Karina Nott as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Nott joins EnviroGold as the Company advances the commercial deployment of its proprietary NVRO Process and toward achieving key commercialization milestones and revenue targets.

Ms. Nott's appointment, effective today, March 23rd, further strengthens EnviroGold's executive leadership as the Company progresses toward commercial deployment and the development of a scalable, multi-jurisdictional project pipeline.

Experienced Financial Leadership for Commercial Growth

Ms. Nott is a highly experienced finance executive with more than 20 years of international experience spanning capital markets, financial strategy, global operations, and the scaling of high-growth technology companies. She brings a strong track record in capital raising and financial leadership, with a focus on growth-stage technology companies. She has supported significant funding initiatives across Series B and Series C financings, as well as structured transactions, including SAFE investments and convertible notes.

Most recently, Ms. Nott served as VP, Finance of a global satellite-enabled IoT company, where she was a member of the executive team and played a key role in capital strategy, financial planning, and international expansion.

Ms. Nott has extensive experience partnering with CEOs and boards to shape financial strategy, lead due diligence, manage investor engagement, and build the reporting and governance frameworks needed to scale growing businesses.

"Karina brings exactly the type of financial leadership we need as we advance EnviroGold's project development platform and move toward commercial deployment," said Grant Freeman, the Company's CEO. "Her experience in capital markets, scaling technology businesses, and working closely with executive teams and investors will be critical as we execute our next phase of growth."

Ms. Nott commented, "I am excited to join EnviroGold at such an important stage in its development. The Company's technology and strategy present a compelling opportunity to unlock value from complex mineral systems while supporting the global transition to more sustainable metal production. I look forward to working with the team to support the Company's growth and strategic objectives."

To effect the CFO appointment, Peter Nguyen has resigned from his role as Interim Chief Financial Officer and will continue to assist the Company with the 2025 audit and with Ms. Nott's transition. EnviroGold thanks Mr. Nguyen for his valuable contributions to the Company during this important period of the Company's development.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base, and critical metals from sulfidic mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's advancement toward the commercial deployment of its proprietary NVRO Process; the achievement of key commercialization milestones and revenue targets; the development of a scalable, multi-jurisdictional project pipeline; the anticipated contributions of Ms. Nott to the Company's financial leadership, capital markets strategy, commercialization activities, project development platform, growth and strategic objectives; and the Company's future growth, development and business prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that the Company will continue to advance its commercialization strategy and project development activities as anticipated; that Ms. Nott will assume her role as Chief Financial Officer as expected and contribute to the Company's strategic, financial and operational objectives; that the Company will be able to execute on its business plans, commercialization initiatives and growth strategy; that the Company will have access to capital and resources on reasonable terms; and that general business, regulatory, market and economic conditions will remain supportive of the Company's plans and operations.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to advance the commercial deployment of the NVRO Process; the risk that commercialization milestones, revenue targets, growth objectives or project development plans may not be achieved on the timelines anticipated or at all; the risk that Ms. Nott's appointment may not result in the anticipated benefits to the Company; risks relating to the Company's ability to secure financing, maintain adequate working capital and execute its business strategy; changes in market, economic, industry, regulatory or political conditions; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.