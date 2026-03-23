Landsbankinn hf.: S&P revises covered bond credit rating outlook from stable to positive

S&P Global Ratings has today announced a revised outlook on the credit rating of covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn, from stable to positive. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are therefore rated at A+ with positive outlook.

The announcement follows the rating action by S&P on Iceland published on 6 March 2026, where outlook on the long-term rating was revised from stable to positive.

Further information can be found in S&P's announcement, available on the Bank's website: https://www.landsbankinn.is/bankinn/fjarfestatengsl/lanshaefismat