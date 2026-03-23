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WKN: A4D633 | ISIN: XS2936712905 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 09:14
102,52 
-0,33 % -0,34
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LANDSBANKINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
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LANDSBANKINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 12:00 Uhr
29 Leser
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Landsbankinn hf.: S&P revises covered bond credit rating outlook from stable to positive

S&P Global Ratings has today announced a revised outlook on the credit rating of covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn, from stable to positive. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are therefore rated at A+ with positive outlook.

The announcement follows the rating action by S&P on Iceland published on 6 March 2026, where outlook on the long-term rating was revised from stable to positive.

Further information can be found in S&P's announcement, available on the Bank's website: https://www.landsbankinn.is/bankinn/fjarfestatengsl/lanshaefismat


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.