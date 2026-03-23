Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG | ISIN: NO0010904923 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 12:37
0,108 Euro
-2,17 % -0,002
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1020,10713:24
0,1030,10813:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 12:12 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Financing agreement signed for CIMC-Hexagon joint venture

(Oslo, Norway, 23 March 2026) Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus" or the "Company"), a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries entered into a financing agreement for the Chinese joint venture with the Company's joint venture partner, CIMC Hydrogen Energy Technology LTD ("CIMC Enric").

Under the financing agreement, CIMC Enric will provide funding for the joint venture in 2026 in exchange for a higher ownership share in the joint venture. This arrangement aims at minimizing Hexagon Purus' cash outflow to the joint venture, while ensuring continued operations and market presence in China. As part of the financing agreement, Hexagon Purus will retain the right to re-establish its original ownership level at a later point in time. "This agreement should be viewed as part of our ongoing business portfolio review and marks an important step to further improve capital efficiency", says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

The Chinese market remains strategically important for Hexagon Purus, representing the largest global market for hydrogen-related mobility and infrastructure solutions. Operationally, the CIMC-Hexagon joint venture has remained focused on adapting its operating model to current market conditions and working to secure certification for the Chinese market. In addition, the parties have agreed on simplifying the JV structure, with the objective of improving cost efficiency, execution speed, and competitiveness in the Chinese market.

For more information:
Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.