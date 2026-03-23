World Dog Alliance: Deepening the U.S.-Japan Alliance: U.S. Congress Introduces Historic Resolution Urging Japan to Legislate Ban on Dog and Cat Meat Consumption

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / In a significant move reflecting the deepening "moral alliance" between the United States and Japan, the U.S. Congress officially introduced H.Res.1110 on March 9, 2026. This resolution expresses the U.S. Congress's strong condemnation of the consumption of dogs and cats-humanity's loyal companions-and formally urges Japan to enact a nationwide ban on the consumption of dog and cat meat.

The introduction of this resolution by Members of Congress and their signatures coincide with the high-profile summit in Washington between Japanese Prime Minister TakaichiSanae and U.S. President Donald J. Trump. The two leaders are currently expanding the bilateral relationship beyond economic and strategic dimensions to include shared moral values.

In December 2018 , the U.S. passed the Farm Bill , which included provisions for a comprehensive ban on the consumption of dogs and cats. This legally established dogs and cats as companion animals that must not be consumed.

In March 2024, under Section 7048 of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-47), the U.S. passed legislation regarding an "International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats." This act requires the U.S. Department of State to promote such an international agreement and submit reports to Congress.

2026: A Golden Opportunity for Japan's Revision of the Animal Welfare Act

The timing of H.Res.1110 is critical, designed to align with the Japanese government's scheduled large-scale revision of the Act on Welfare and Management of Animals in June 2026. The resolution is expected to be formally passed by the U.S. Congress by May 2026, providing powerful international support for Japanese lawmakers pushing for the ban.

Resolution H.Res.1110

Expressing the disapproval of the House of Representatives regarding the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption and encouraging Japan to enact a nationwide ban on such practices.

Whereas the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption in the United States was banned under section 12515 of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (7 U.S.C. 2160);

Whereas some developed Asian nations, including South Korea and Taiwan, have in effect national bans on the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption;

Whereas major cities in Asia, including Shenzhen and Zhuhai in China and Jakarta in Indonesia, have banned the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption and the sale of dog and cat meat;

Whereas the Japanese public, along with members of the Japanese Diet, have demonstrated increasing support for animal welfare initiatives, as evidenced by the establishment of the All-Party Animal Welfare Members' Alliance in 2020;

Whereas the United States and Japan share democratic values, a strong commitment to the human-animal bond, and a long history of cooperation on global ethical and humanitarian issues; and

Whereas the slaughter and trade of dogs and cats for human consumption is inconsistent with the shared moral and cultural values of the United States and Japan: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives-

encourages Japan to enact a nationwide ban on the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption; affirms the shared values between the United States and Japan regarding the protection of animals, particularly those considered companion animals and service animals; urges continued bilateral cooperation between the United States and Japan on animal rights and animal welfare initiatives; does not seek to interfere with or limit religious or cultural practices protected under domestic or international law; condemns the cruel and inhumane practice of killing and trafficking millions of dogs and cats for meat, which has no place in the 21st century; and commends the efforts of civil society organizations, including the World Dog Alliance, for their advocacy to end the human consumption of dog and cat meat worldwide.

The Key Role of the World Dog Alliance (WDA) and Japanese Political Leaders

This legislative momentum stems from the unremitting efforts of the World Dog Alliance (WDA) since 2016. The WDA successfully facilitated the formation of the "Cross-party Animal Welfare Congressional Alliance" in the Japanese Diet, which brings together the most influential heavyweights in Japanese politics.

The Alliance is chaired by Iwaya Takeshi, a prominent and heavyweight member of the ruling party and former Minister for Foreign Affairs. Serving as Vice-Chair is Maehara Seiji, a member of the House of Representatives, former Co-President of the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), and a key figure within the ruling coalition. The influence of these two leaders across the political spectrum symbolizes a high level of consensus and political will in Japan regarding animal protection legislation.

A Unified Moral Front

Horiike Hiroshi (Genlin), founder of the World Dog Alliance, stated: "The U.S.-Japan alliance is stronger than ever. This is not just an issue of banning the consumption of dogs and cats; it is a shared moral standard for civilized society that both the U.S. and Japan should uphold."

U.S. Congressional Resolution H.Res.1110 aims to provide "fresh impetus" for Japanese legislation, ensuring that the 2026 legal revisions fully reflect the compassion and moral values shared by both nations.

Link to the Resolution:https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-resolution/1110/text?s=3&r=2

Contact name: Him Lo

Phone Number: (852) 9607 8302

Email: himlo@wdalliance.org

SOURCE: World Dog Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/deepening-the-u.s.-japan-alliance-u.s.-congress-introduces-historic-resolution-urging-jap-1150090