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WKN: A412K2 | ISIN: CA25380B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NQ0
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 09:41
1,920 Euro
-4,95 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGI POWER X INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGI POWER X INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9802,12012:50
2,0002,04012:38
ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 12:38 Uhr
82 Leser
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Digi Power X Inc.: Digi Power X to Announce 2025 Year End Financial Results on March 31st

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated November 18, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Digi Power X Inc. ("Digi Power X" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DGXX)(Cboe Canada:DGX) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 after markets close on March 31, 2026.

In addition to its year end 2025 financial results, the Company will also provide an update on its operations at that time.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an energy-efficient digital infrastructure company focused on the development of next-generation data centers and energy solutions designed to power the future of high-performance computing.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer
Digi Power X Inc.
www.digipowerx.com
Investor Relations: T: 888-474-9222 | Email: IR@digihostpower.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are covered by safe harbors under Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding goals, expectations and targets for the business of USDC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "goals,' "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: future capital needs and uncertainty regarding ability to raise additional capital; costs associated with the development, manufacturing and deployment of AI infrastructure; global demand for AI computing infrastructure; further improvements to profitability and efficiency may not be realized; and other related risks, some of which are more fully set out in the Annual Information Form of the Company and other documents disclosed under the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca and www.SEC.gov/EDGAR. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainties therein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Digi Power X Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digi-power-x-to-announce-2025-year-end-financial-results-on-march-1150521

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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