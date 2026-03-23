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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 12:50 Uhr
27 Leser
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Southwire Announces Strategic Investment in Verdigris

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Southwire Company LLC, North America's leading wire and cable manufacturer, has announced a strategic investment in Verdigris Technologies, Inc, an AI-native electrical intelligence company focused on AI-scale data center infrastructure. The investment reflects Southwire's commitment to advancing power delivery for next-generation computing environments.

Verdigris delivers a cloud-first platform that captures high-frequency electrical data at the circuit level. Its sensors install inside existing electrical panels and sample thousands of times per second, providing sub-second visibility into load behavior, power quality and early fault conditions.

As AI workloads push unprecedented power density in modern data centers, operators face rising risk in reliability and usable capacity. Verdigris' high-frequency sensing platform is built for these environments, enabling safer compute expansion while improving efficiency.

"Southwire is committed to being a leader in power delivery for AI data center infrastructure," said Charles Hume, Managing Director of Southwire Technology Ventures. "Verdigris' ability to provide sub-second visibility into electrical behavior offers a level of insight that traditional monitoring systems simply cannot deliver. This supports our goal of delivering advanced solutions that help AI-scale customers optimize performance and reduce waste."

Verdigris' platform is already used across mission-critical data centers and other facilities for Fortune 500 companies across the US. Their system can detect load anomalies, identify power quality problems and automate insights that drive energy savings.

"Southwire's investment accelerates our mission to build AI-native electrical intelligence for next generation infrastructure," said Mark Chung, CEO and Co-Founder of Verdigris. "We're starting with high-performance AI data centers - where power density and real-time awareness are critical - and expanding into other mission-critical environments that require this level of precision."

As part of the partnership, Southwire and Verdigris are working to integrate AI-native electrical intelligence into select Southwire offerings, enabling deeper visibility into power delivery, equipment health and performance optimization for AI-scale infrastructure.

For more information on the partnership between Verdigris and Southwire, click here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Southwire at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-announces-strategic-investment-in-verdigris-1150571

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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