The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23
The Diverse Income Trust
23rd March 2026
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 23rd March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
20th March 2026 117.78 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 116.93 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
23rd March 2026