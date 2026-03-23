InHand Networks: New 5G Router CR602 Helps U.S. Coffee Shops Improve Connectivity and Business Internet Reliability

No more dropped transactions or dead Wi-Fi-just reliable uptime.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / As independent coffee shops increasingly rely on digital platforms for payments, online ordering, and customer engagement, reliable business internet connectivity has become essential for daily operations. Many small cafés depend on stable networks to support point-of-sale systems, mobile ordering platforms, and guest Wi-Fi services.

Today, InHand Networks, a provider of enterprise-grade networking technology, announced the availability of its CR602 5G router, a compact 5G networking solution designed for small business connectivity. The device helps independent coffee shops maintain reliable network performance while reducing dependence on traditional wired broadband.

Across the United States, many small cafés operate in locations where broadband installation delays, infrastructure limitations, or service outages can disrupt business operations. When internet connectivity fails, POS systems, digital payment terminals, and online orders may stop functioning, directly impacting revenue and customer experience.

The CR602 5G router was developed to address these challenges by providing carrier-grade 5G connectivity combined with enterprise networking features in a compact device designed for retail environments. Unlike consumer-grade routers or mobile hotspots, the CR602 delivers stable high-speed networking and built-in business continuity capabilities tailored for small commercial deployments.

Key capabilities of the CR602 include:

High-performance connectivity: Supports 5G Release 16 and Wi-Fi 7 to maintain stable POS transactions, online orders, and digital services during peak hours

Secure retail networking: Built-in network segmentation separates payment systems from guest Wi-Fi to improve security and network stability

Business continuity: Integrated battery backup helps maintain essential connectivity during temporary power interruptions

Cloud network management: Powered by AI, the InCloud Manager platform allows remote monitoring and intelligent management of retail networks without requiring on-site IT support.

A Sales Director at InHand Networks stated, "Reliable connectivity is becoming as essential to coffee shops as electricity or running water. Many small business owners assume that achieving stable and dependable commercial internet requires fiber broadband installation or long-term contracts with internet service providers (ISPs). With the CR602, however, businesses can deploy a secure 5G networking solution in just hours-not weeks-delivering the same level of connectivity resilience previously available only to large retail chains."

Independent coffee shops in both urban and suburban markets have already begun adopting the solution in situations where traditional broadband may be difficult to install or maintain. The CR602 supports major U.S. carrier SIM cards, enabling cafés and small retailers to quickly establish reliable connectivity while maintaining the flexibility to choose their preferred mobile network provider.

Beyond coffee shops, the device is also well suited for a wide range of small retail, hospitality, and startup environments that require dependable internet connectivity. Businesses such as food service locations, pop-up stores, kiosks, and boutique retailers can deploy the CR602 as a primary network connection or as a backup 5G business internet solution.

By combining advanced 5G router technology, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and simplified deployment, the CR602 offers small businesses a scalable networking platform designed for modern digital operations.



About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth. We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

For more information about the CR602 5G router and its applications in coffee shop connectivity, retail networking, and small business internet solutions, visit: https://www.inhand.com/en/products/5g-cellular-router/

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-5g-router-cr602-helps-u.s.-coffee-shops-improve-connectivity-1148783