Invertix has launched 22 specialized AI "workers" to automate O&M tasks for renewable energy assets, targeting inefficiencies in data handling, alarm management, and reporting. The startup says its system enables PV plant operators to scale portfolios more efficiently by reducing manual workloads, while keeping humans in the loop for critical decisions. Germany German startup Invertix has developed a suite of 22 AI "workers" designed to independently manage operation and maintenance (O&M) functions for solar power plant operators. "In contrast to general-purpose agents like Open Claw," CEO and ...

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